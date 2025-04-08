macOS 16 Wishlist: 10 Features We’d Love to See in Apple’s Next Major Update

All eyes may be on iOS 19, but don’t forget that the next macOS update is also on the horizon at WWDC. Sequoia brought some noteworthy upgrades in 2024. At the risk of sounding greedy, however, there are still some features that long-time Mac users are waiting for. Here’s our ultimate macOS 16 wishlist!

1. Overhauled Launchpad

A redesigned Launchpad has been long overdue for macOS. The last time Apple updated Launchpad was with macOS Big Sur in 2020. It gave the app a visual overhaul and replaced the original rocket icon with a grid of colorful squares. While it was a welcome change, Launchpad still has room for improvement. A modern, polished, and more efficient Launchpad would make it much easier to navigate apps.

Apple could adopt an App-library-like approach, similar to the iPhone and iPad. This would eliminate the need to organize several pages of apps manually or create endless folders. It would not only make app management more intuitive, but also deliver a streamlined experience across Mac, iPhone, and iPad. Imagine the convenience of having a unified and cohesive interface across your Apple gear.

2. Dynamic Island

Ever since Apple introduced Dynamic Island with the iPhone 14 Pro in 2022, fans have been begging for a Mac counterpart. It looks modern and utilizes otherwise wasted screen space. The current macOS Sequoia already has an accessible Notifications Center, but it takes up a lot of real estate.

A Dynamic Island could utilize the unused area around the MacBook’s notch, making it a great option for compact notifications, media controls, calendar events, and more. It could add a new layer of interactivity to the Mac experience.

You can find third-party apps like NotchNook that can turn your MacBook notch into Dynamic Island. However, some of them are paid while others require a fair bit of setup. Also, nothing can beat the convenience of a built-in functionality.

The 2026 MacBook Pro is speculated to ditch the notch, but a macOS feature will extend this functionality across a wider range of models.

3. Clipboard History

Image Credit: Raycast

It’s not only me, a clipboard history feature would be on the wishlist of almost every macOS user. Currently, macOS stores only the most recent item copied to the clipboard. When you copy something new, the previous item is lost. A clipboard history feature would offer great help while working with multiple documents, code snippets, or images.

Windows shows the clipboard history with its Ctrl+V keyboard shortcut. Also, some third-party clipboard managers like Clipbook and Raycast let you access clipboard history on macOS. Now, it’s high time for macOS to introduce this functionality. Also syncing the clipboard history across iPhone, iPad, and Mac would be even more beneficial.

4. More Keyboard Functionality

An improved keyboard on macOS could take productivity to a whole new level. Although I’m a long-time Mac user and Apple fan, I can’t deny the fact that Windows offers a more versatile workspace than macOS. This is primarily because Windows lets you do almost everything from the keyboard.

For instance, in Windows, no matter which application you’re using, you can press Alt + F to open the File menu, then type a letter to select a menu item. On macOS, you have to press three keys (Control + fn + F2) to access the menu bar, and then navigate the drop-down menu using arrow keys.

A more direct and easier way to access the menu bar would be a welcome addition. Also, users should have more control with customizable keyboard shortcuts.

5. Boot Camp

Image Credit: Apple

With the M-series Macs, Apple killed Boot Camp Assistant, the macOS utility that lets users install and run Windows on Intel-based Macs. Boot Camp allowed users to enjoy a dual-boot experience, seamlessly switching between macOS and Windows. You could access a wide range of Windows-only programs (games, apps, and specialized tools) on Macs, without the need for a second computer.

Now that Windows supports ARM, it’s time for Apple to bring Boot Camp back. While there are some good virtualization alternatives like Parallels, a built-in solution would be far more optimized and user-friendly. You don’t have to pay additional costs or go through a setup process.

6. Safari improvements

I often use Safari on my iPhone and iPad without any issues, but as soon as I open a few tabs on my MacBook Air, it’s a whole different story. Just three or four tabs and bam, I would experience slowdowns and performance issues in Safari, especially web pages with multimedia content. It displays that annoying significant energy message, and then I’m stuck in a lag loop. This happens every single time. As soon as I switched to Chrome, it loads all the web pages without any issues. I hope Apple finally notices this issue and macOS 16 offers a lag-free growing experience in Safari.

7. iCloud Device Backups

Apple’s iCloud service is available across iPhone, iPad, and Mac, but there are some UI differences depending on the platform. While Apple allows you to back up your iPhone or iPad data to iCloud, this option isn’t available for Mac users. On Macs, you can only sync your data to iCloud, not back it up. There’s a whole lot of difference between the two. When you delete a file from your Mac, it’s also deleted from iCloud.

With iCloud device backups on Mac, users can at least back up their preferences to iCloud and optionally include their files. It will also simplify macOS backups and also boost iCloud+ subscriptions.

8. Efficient Icon Management

There are times when some of the menu bar icons get hidden, particularly behind the notch or menus by the current app. If you have a MacBook with a smaller screen, you would know what I’m talking about. Unfortunately, there isn’t an easy way to access these hidden icons. The only solution is to use third-party utility apps, but they’re often unreliable. It’s time for Apple to address this problem and offer a convenient solution in the upcoming macOS update.

9. Synchronized Notifications

For years, macOS users have been frustrated with how their notifications are managed. While Apple has improved notifications with each release, they’re still far from perfect. Customizing notification settings, for instance, requires digging through the Settings app, locating each app, and tweaking individual options—definitely not the most intuitive process. On top of that, there’s the annoying issue of duplicate alerts—like when my Mac notifies me about messages I’ve already replied to on my iPhone. I hope macOS 16 fixes these issues.

10. Easier Way to Change Icon Colors

Image Credits: Apple

This is a small yet long-held wish of mine. For decades, the folder icons in the Finder app have been blue, which makes it hard to distinguish between different folders at a glance. Imagine if you could easily identify your Mac screenshots folder with a yellow icon and iPhone images with a pink one. Currently, you can only add those colored dots or go through a lengthy process of customizing the icons. A more straightforward way to change folder icons’ color would simplify file organization.

Hey Apple, I hope you’re listening. Here are the features iPhone fans wish to see in iOS 19 wishlist.