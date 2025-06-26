macOS Tahoe 26 Beta 2 New Features

macOS Tahoe 26 Beta 2 brings more refinements to Apple’s new Liquid Glass design, including updated icons and better transparency effects. It’s part of Apple’s ongoing effort to polish the UI and improve performance across the system. Here’s what’s new in Developer Beta 2.

Finder Icon & Appearance Changes

Apple has made subtle but welcome visual tweaks in macOS 26 Beta 2. The most noticeable is the redesigned Finder icon in Light Mode, which now features a cleaner look that better fits the macOS Tahoe aesthetic. The previous inverted color scheme wasn’t well-received, and I personally found it hard to like.

Apple also updated the folder color selection label in System Settings (from Other to Choose Other…) to better align with its Human Interface Guidelines. This small change makes it clearer that selecting the option will open a popover window.

Menu Bar Background Toggle

This might be the most practical change in macOS Tahoe 26 Beta 2—especially if you weren’t a fan of the new transparent Menu bar.

Under Settings > Menu Bar, you’ll now find a Show Menu Bar Background toggle. Enabling it adds a subtle tint behind your menu bar icons, making them easier to see. I found this especially helpful for visibility, particularly with lighter wallpapers.

When the option is disabled, the icons appear to float freely against the desktop, aligning with the minimalist, transparent look of macOS Tahoe.

You can now change the chat background in the Messages app directly on macOS. This was previously limited to iOS. Additionally, within the Info tab of a conversation, the translation feature has been refined. The label now reads Automatically Translate instead of Translate Automatically. You can click on the desired language, download it, and have messages automatically translated within the app. Pretty handy!

Minor Changes in Safari

In macOS Tahoe beta 2, Safari receives a minor visual update to its tab design. Now, when you’re on a specific tab, the tabs that are not selected display a subtle black underline. This small change helps visually distinguish the active tab from the others, enhancing clarity while browsing.

Performance and Bug Fixes

Apple resolved several system-wide bugs in macOS Tahoe 26 Beta 2. Notably, the Mac virtual display now works more smoothly with Vision Pro, giving you a more fluid experience. Release notes also mention fixes to features like Image Playground and Genmoji.

System performance feels snappier overall, with smoother animations and fewer crashes. Battery life is stable for a beta, with minimal drain in standby mode—though some variability is expected at this stage.

macOS Tahoe is currently in developer beta and only available to those with an Apple Developer account. You can sign up for Apple’s Beta Software program to access the public beta when it’s released within the next couple of weeks.