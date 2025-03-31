Magic Mouse 3: Everything We Know So Far

Apple is reportedly working on a new Magic Mouse, and for the first time in years, real changes are coming. If you’re tired of Apple’s design stubbornness (especially that bottom-placed charging port) you might finally be getting the upgrade you’ve been waiting for.

What’s Changing With the Magic Mouse 3?

1. Charging Port Relocation

The biggest complaint about the Magic Mouse has always been its charging port placement. Apple switched from Lightning to USB-C in 2023, but they kept the port at the bottom, making it impossible to use while charging. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is finally fixing this by moving the charging port to a more practical location.

2. More Ergonomic Design

Another major update is ergonomics. The Magic Mouse hasn’t seen a true redesign since 2009, and its flat, low-profile shape has long been a divisive feature. Gurman reports that the new version will be more comfortable to use, although exact details remain unknown. It’s possible Apple could take inspiration from popular alternatives like Logitech’s MX Master 3S, which features a contoured design, a thumb rest, and precision tracking.

What’s Staying the Same With the Magic Mouse 3?

Despite these welcome changes, some core aspects of the Magic Mouse will likely remain unchanged:

Multi-touch gestures: The Magic Mouse’s top surface functions like a trackpad, allowing swipes and scrolls. Rechargeable battery: Apple transitioned from AA batteries to a built-in rechargeable battery in 2015, and that will remain standard. Minimalist aesthetic: While a new shape is expected, Apple will likely maintain the Magic Mouse’s sleek, simple look.

At one point, rumors suggested that the Magic Mouse 3 might include voice control. However, this was based on misinterpreted information and is not expected to be a feature.

Gurman reports that the new Magic Mouse won’t be released until 2026 at best. Apple has been slow to iterate on its accessories, and it looks like we’ll have to wait a little longer for this much-needed redesign.

Pricing remains unknown, but the current Magic Mouse costs $79 as a standalone product and comes included with iMac and Mac Pro purchases. If Apple introduces significant design upgrades, a price increase isn’t out of the question.