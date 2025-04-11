Maybe You Should Buy Apple Stock, Not Products, Amid Tariff Chaos

Should you buy Apple stock right now? It might be a smarter move than getting the latest iPhone, especially when thinking about the long term. While those who already keep an active investment portfolio may roll their eyes at my thoughts below, those new to the stock market may want to consider the current economic environment. Keep reading to learn more about what’s going on, and what may be worth considering when it comes to what you buy this year.

Soaring Highs and Crashing Lows: Looking at the Current Climate

Recent developments concerning the global economy have seen quite the ride, to put it mildly. To even attempt to summarize what has been happening over the past few weeks in just a few short sentences is a wild endeavor.

In short, the U.S. got itself into a global trade war through potential international tariffs. However, with these threats constantly changing and evolving, it seems like this situation may be prime for those looking to invest.

If you haven’t heard the latest news (you lucky dog), the threat of tariffs from the United States recently sent the global economy into a tailspin, with Apple being dragged along for most of the ride. As the company has been struggling to adapt, the future cost of Apple products has greatly come into question.

It’s a complicated situation, to say the least, but one that can be potentially beneficial for anyone willing to take a risk while playing their cards correctly.

Should You Buy AAPL Right Now?

Considering AAPL has risen fifteen percent since the time of this writing, it’s possible the boat may have already set sail this time around. However, the threat of tariffs on China is still ever present, with the country vowing to fight the U.S. on them “to the end.” Given that Apple still relies heavily on China for its production needs, this may create a strange predicament for the company to navigate.

Strange as this predicament may seem, it is likely that consumers may experience a larger predicament. While stock in Apple is doing well now, how the rest of the year (or, at this point, the month) plays out remains to be seen. During the second week of April 2025, reports that consumers are potentially panic buying the iPhone 16 began making waves.

Panic buying may be a smart move in the short term, but it isn’t necessarily looking at things in the long term. Sure, having a new iPhone is always fun, and snagging one before prices potentially rise is still forward-thinking, but right now, looking at AAPL stock may be the smarter move.

With reports that Senator Adam Schiff aims to investigate President Trump over potential market manipulation after pausing the tariffs, one should be considering the potentiality of this claim.

I have my opinions on the politics of this matter, although I’ll keep them to myself. However, strictly from a financial standpoint, news items such as these suggest keeping an ever-present eye on the stock market may be more fiscally responsible than doomsday prepping.

Looking at the Alternatives: Should You Buy Apple Stock?

Of course, I am but a writer and an artist. My realm is technology and music. I’m not a financial advisor and this isn’t advice. Don’t go emptying your bank account into a potentially volatile stock market if you can’t handle any looming consequences.

However, given the current situation, it seems pretty likely that the stock market may experience further hiccups between now and the end of the year. Staying vigilant, you may find yourself in the green if you can catch the wave at the right time.

While there’s certainly nothing wrong with purchasing a new iPhone, with some even claiming Apple is taking advantage of the tariffs, I still maintain that now is not the time to buy electronic goods in a panic. This isn’t the first time Apple has sheltered itself from an economic storm, and it certainly won’t be the last. While God only knows what’s going to happen this year, keeping an eye on AAPL certainly seems like a smart move, especially as we only continue to progress.