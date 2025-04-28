Monday App Finder: Sidebar, Taskbar-like macOS Dock Alternative

Migrating between OSes can feel a bit frustrating sometimes. While, in some cases, you need to find different ways of doing things, in others, you simply can’t do the thing. Luckily, some macOS tools help ease the transition, such as this taskbar-like Dock alternative.

Sidebar is a Dock Replacement for Windows Taskbar Fans

It was about 15 years ago, but I still remember moving from Windows to macOS was somewhat tiresome (though rewarding). I had made Windows look like macOS prior to that, e.g., by moving the taskbar to the top of the screen. Apps (or, as Windows calls them, programs) like Stardock and WindowBlinds helped complete my makeshift “Microsoft Mac”.

Even with all that, the transition wasn’t easy. I still miss, as an example, having an organized list of apps — without the whole screen, like Launchpad does. Every now and then, macOS could very well make use of a Start Menu. Or, at the very least, clicking the time and date could bring a mini calendar instead of the widgets panel.

If you suffer from similar issues, Sidebar should likely be on your list of apps to install upon first boot. It mixes the best of both worlds: eye candy, the handiness of the Dock, and the productivity of the taskbar.

Setting Up and Using Sidebar on macOS

The downside is that Sidebar, to reach the level of customization it has, needs to have dozens of options available. This wouldn’t be much of an issue, were the menus a bit more intuitive.

That doesn’t spoil the experience completely, but it may add some frustration to the already frustrating experience of migrating between OSes. Therefore, I recommend you give yourself some time to find the hidden settings and find out what each option does.

I did like some things, that should be said. For example, Sidebar not only acts as a Dock alternative for macOS, but it also improves the Windows taskbar experience as well. I especially like the possibility of having a Trash shortcut accessible, but distant from the app icons.

The window management, circling from the app icons, can be a bit confusing at first. You get used to that quickly, however, if you just recently stopped using Windows. Plus, you can disable the feature altogether.

And, in case you were wondering: yes, there is a Start Menu. It’s basically a stylized version of placing the Applications folder on your Dock. There are some additions, however: frequently-used apps are highlighted, and you can add shortcuts for your most common apps.

If you are interested but aren’t sold on the idea yet, good news: there’s a pretty decent free trial! You get seven days to test all features without limitations. After that, you can purchase a lifetime license for $21, a yearly subscription for $13.50, or pay $1.35 monthly.