Must-Have Accessories for Your New M4 MacBook Air

A new MacBook is great. A fully decked-out MacBook? Even better. The M4 MacBook Air already comes with a sleuth of new features, but to get the most out of it, you’ll need the right tools. Whether you’re expanding ports, protecting that sleek Sky Blue finish, or keeping screen peepers at bay, there’s something here that’ll upgrade your setup. Here are the must-have accessories to maximize your new M4 MacBook Air.

The M4 MacBook Air sticks to two Thunderbolt 4 ports. Its setup maximizes speed and minimizes lag when multitasking, but it pretty much limits connectivity. If you need more ports, get a USB-C hub with HDMI and SD card slots. You should consider it if you use dual monitors, wired peripherals, or external storage hardware.

Standard USB-C hubs don’t utilize the M4 chipset’s high-bandwidth ports. Most users won’t notice this limitation, but if you regularly juggle multiple peripherals (e.g., external SSDs, monitors, and audio interfaces), you might experience some lagging. To speed up processes, invest in a Thunderbolt 4 dock. It supports dual 4K displays, 40Gbps data speeds, and high-power device charging.

The M4 MacBook Air’s base 256GB storage fills up fast, especially with large video projects and AI applications. A portable NVMe SSD with USB 4 speeds (up to 40Gbps) expands storage without sacrificing performance. Unlike older external drives, these SSDs can match the MacBook’s internal speeds, making them perfect for editing directly from external storage without lag.

Since the MacBook Air is fanless, all cooling relies on heat dissipation through its aluminum chassis. A ventilated stand with an aluminum base supports passive cooling by improving airflow. This is crucial if you push the M4 chip with video editing, programming, AI model development, or prolonged multitasking. Keeping the system cooler also helps maintain peak performance without thermal throttling.

The Liquid Retina display is both stunning and glossy. Although it helps create a stunning, immersive viewing experience, glare also becomes more prominent in bright environments. To reduce reflection, install a matte screen protector on your Mac. It should make it easier to see your screen even when you’re in direct sunlight (e.g., near the window).

NOTE Is a matte screen too dark for you? To maintain a clear, translucent effect, opt for a glossy protector instead.

Speck Seethru cases protect your notebook from dings and scratches.

The new Sky Blue color looks great, but aluminum scratches and scuffs easily. A matching hardshell case preserves the look without adding bulk, while a soft sleeve offers protection during travel. If you’re always on the go, consider a shock-absorbing sleeve with extra padding. It’s a small investment to keep your MacBook looking pristine.

My biggest pet peeve is screen peepers. I love working in cafes, but I can’t stand it when people sneak a look at my screen. If you share the same irk, you definitely need a magnetic privacy screen. It’s a smart accessory for anyone working in public spaces like coffee shops or co-working environments. Plus, since it’s magnetic, you can easily remove it when you don’t need it.

Apple includes a MagSafe 3 cable in the box, but having a backup charger is always good practice. A second USB-C to MagSafe cable lets you keep one at your desk and another in your bag. Unlike third-party USB-C chargers, MagSafe prevents overheating and accidental disconnections, making it the safer choice.

Although Magic Keyboard is comfortable to type on, dust, crumbs, and spills can easily slip through the crevices. A thin silicone keyboard cover protects against wear while maintaining responsiveness. If you type a lot, an ergonomic cover with a slight grip can also reduce finger fatigue. It’s a simple way to keep your keyboard clean and functional for years.

Of course, hardware is only half the equation. To truly maximize your MacBook’s potential, you’ll want the right software, too. Check out these essential apps that take full advantage of the M4 chip.