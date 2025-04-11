5 Must-Watch Apple TV+ Shows That Hit Every Emotion

Apple TV+ has been on a roll lately. In just the past few months, subscribers have gotten to dive into its biggest show yet, Severance, and watch its most talked-about movie, The Gorge. They have also had a chance to laugh along with The Studio, the buzziest comedy since Ted Lasso. And after all the back and forth, we finally got confirmation: Ted Lasso is coming back for Season 4.

While Apple TV+ might not be the largest streaming platform out there, it consistently delivers a high percentage of fresh, exciting content. If you’re looking for what to watch next, check out our list of five must-watch originals.

Image Source: IMDb

In present-day Hollywood, the old saying “nobody knows anything” has never felt more true, and The Studio captures that chaos with sharp wit and affection. This smart, funny, and timely comedy series pulls you right into the madness of the industry. Seth Rogen, who also co-created the show, plays Matt Remick. He’s a passionate movie lover suddenly thrust into the role of studio head after his boss, Patty Leigh (Catherine O’Hara), gets abruptly fired.

As you follow Matt’s journey, you watch him struggle to make meaningful films in a system that seems designed to reward the exact opposite. The stellar supporting cast keeps you laughing and engaged. Ike Barinholtz brings his signature energy and Kathryn Hahn delivers her funniest performance in ages. And just when you think you’ve seen it all, the show drops surprise cameos from the likes of Paul Dano, Peter Berg, and even Martin Scorsese, all in the very first episode.

Image Source: Apple

Do you love the quirky, brilliant world of Mythic Quest (which I personally feel is one of the best Apple TV+ shows in 2025) and its offbeat take on life inside a game studio? Then get ready for Side Quest, a four-episode anthology that pulls you even deeper into the universe.

This time, you leave the studio behind and step into the lives of players, superfans, and game store clerks. All people like you, feeling the ripple effects of every decision the devs make. It’s like playing an RPG, but this time, it’s your real life that levels up.

Bad Sisters immediately makes you feel the sharp bite of its black comedy. Created by Sharon Horgan, the brilliant mind behind Catastrophe, this Dublin-set thriller wraps you in a perfect storm of drama, laughter, suspense, and just the right touch of sweetness; something so many shows try for, but rarely deliver this well.

You follow five sisters, played by Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, and Eve Hewson. They’re fiercely close, and as you get pulled into their world, you watch them come under the suspicion of a persistent life insurance agent (Brian Gleeson).

He thinks they may have had something to do with the death of one sister’s husband. You start to think he might be right. The guy (played with slimy brilliance by Claes Bang) is a textbook abuser: manipulative, controlling, and cruel. Each sister has her own reason to want him gone, and you can’t help but root for them.

By the end, you feel like you’ve just binged a twisted, emotional, wickedly funny love letter to sisterhood, and you kind of want to watch it all over again.

You might think you’ve seen everything on Apple TV+, but even a top-tier service can surprise you. I just stumbled across the trailer for Jane Season 3; a show I’d never heard of, despite its Emmy wins. It’s a heartfelt, family-friendly series inspired by Dr. Jane Goodall.

You follow 9-year-old Jane Garcia, an imaginative young environmentalist, and her chimpanzee friend on educational adventures. The visuals are stunning, as you’d expect from Apple. Each episode delivers uplifting messages and insights into nature. Season 3 drops April 18, with just five episodes. Easy to catch up, and definitely worth your time.

Severance isn’t just the best show on Apple TV+, it might become one of your all-time favorites. Dan Erickson’s “anti-capitalist fable” pulls you into the strange world of Lumon Industries, a company where you can choose to sever your work self from your personal life.

Directed primarily by Ben Stiller, the series delivers gripping, nuanced performances from Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman, Christopher Walken, and more. You watch as each actor masterfully brings both their “Innie” and “Outie” selves to life, layering every moment with emotional weight and subtle tension.

The result? A show that makes you question identity, autonomy, and the true cost of corporate control, and you won’t be able to stop thinking about it.