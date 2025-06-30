My Favorite iOS 26 Features After Three Weeks of Daily Use

As more features continue to arrive with the release of new iOS 26 betas, I wanted to take a look at some of my favorite features. It’s been around three weeks since I installed the first Developer Beta version, and in that time I’ve been using the new operating system daily. It has proved useful in eliminating spam messages, drafting emails, organizing notifications, customizing the Home Screen, and screening calls.

Here are some of the things that I find cool on iOS 26.

1. New Folders for Spam Voicemails and Texts

While the new Screen Calling feature isn’t fully available yet, one new feature that has me enamored is the new folders for unknown texts and voicemails. Since installing the iOS 26 beta, the amount of spam messages that bother me has significantly decreased. While I may still get the occasional notification from an unknown number, the Screen Calling feature will likely help reduce that once it sees full implementation.

This also goes double for texts from unknown senders, which are now in their own separate folders that you access from the top-right of Messages. Currently, you need to remember to check it from time to time, but as of now, this is easily one of my favorite things about iOS 26. It’s going to be great watching these features develop further as we move along the beta cycle.

2. Changing the Size of the Time on the Lock Screen

It was iOS 16 that first revamped the Lock Screen, offering new customization options and a Depth Effect that provided a great amount of style to an already fabulous-looking display. While some may have their opinions about the new Liquid Glass UI, being able to change the size of the clock on your Lock screen really tickles me pink. It works with the Depth Effect as well, and changing it is as simple as adjusting the slider near the clock while editing.

For those with an always-on display, a larger clock can really help stand out on your screen. This is especially helpful for those of us who navigate with low vision. Nonetheless, I think it looks great!

Though Liquid Glass still has a couple of quirks that need to win me over (looking at you, new keyboard), the new app icons are looking rather swank. Maybe this is because more third-party apps are switching over to the new look, but the Liquid Glass is looking ultra-sharp in the second iOS 26 developer beta.

Along with being able to customize the icons between Default, Dark, and Tinted, the new Clear option within this release adds a new element that truly emphasizes the “Glass” part of Liquid Glass. Seeing this for the first time on your device may surprise you, and it adds a fantastic element of customization to make an iPhone truly your own.

4. Restore iPhone Without a Mac or PC

This one was spotted by the folks over at MacRumors, and it’s going to change how folks need to restore their iPhone for the better. Found within the second developer beta, the new Recovery Assistant feature will “look for problems and attempt to resolve them if found.” For anyone tired of needing a PC or Mac to restore an iPhone, this is going to be a game-changer.

Also spotted by MacRumors, one Reddit user was able to pair their iPhone to their iPad to restore iOS. This is going to be a lifesaver for many, and it will be interesting to see how this feature operates once more is known about it.

5. New Genmoji Features

Since its release alongside Apple Intelligence, I’ve found myself becoming slightly obsessed with Genmoji. Honestly, it’s just fun typing in random prompts and seeing what it generates. Being able to create emojis for hyper-specific situations when chatting with friends can also create some rather hilarious moments.

With iOS 26, Genmoji works a bit more like Image Playground, in that you can mix and match emojis directly from the main screen. There are still options to build something entirely from scratch using prompts, and you can also use individuals from your photos to add a good amount of personalization. This is a great feature for experimentation, so I would highly recommend checking it out once the official release becomes available in September.