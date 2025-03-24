8 New Things You’ll Be Able To Do in iOS 18.4 (Stable Version)

Apple’s next major iOS update is just around the corner, with an expected rollout in early April. While it won’t include the long-awaited Siri overhaul, this release still offers plenty of useful features that more than make up for it. Here’s a quick rundown of eight new things that you’ll be able to do in iOS 18.4.

Everything You’ll Be Able To Do on iOS 18.4

1. Always Stay On Top of Alerts With Priority Notifications

iOS 18.4 will make it easier to stay on top of important alerts with Priority Notifications. With the power of Apple Intelligence, Priority Notifications will identify and highlight important alerts in a dedicated section on your Lock Screen. Meanwhile, your other less important alerts will be accessible by swiping up on the Lock Screen. You will be able to turn on Priority Notifications on a per-app basis or for all apps at once.

2. Access Visual Intelligence Using the Action Button

Image Credit: Reddit

With iOS 18.4, you’ll be able to use the Action Button to access Visual Intelligence on your iPhone 15 Pro. The feature was initially limited to iPhone 16 models with Camera Control. However, Apple now added an option to link Visual Intelligence to the Action Button on the iPhone 16e and iPhone 15 Pro. The update will also offer three new toggles to access Apple Intelligence and Visual Intelligence from the Control Center.

3. Change the Default Translation and Navigation Apps

Are you dissatisfied with the limited language support of the iOS translation app? You can now assign a third-party translation app as the default. And if you reside in the European Union, you’ll get an additional option to change the default Navigation app on your iPhone.

4. Control Ambient Music Playback From the Control Center

iOS 18.4 adds options to control ambient music from the Control Center. You’ll be able to add individual toggles for four different categories of ambient music, including Sleep, Chill, Productivity, and Well-Being. When you tap a toggle, your iPhone will play a selection of ambient tracks from Apple Music. You’ll also be able to pause or change what’s playing via the Now Playing widget or by tapping the Dynamic Island.

5. Access Food-related Content With Apple News+ Food

Image Credit: Apple

Apple News+ subscribers will be able to access a new Food section in the News app after installing the update. It features content from leading food publishers, including Bon Appétit, Good Food, Serious Eats, Food & Wine, and All Recipes. You’ll be able to access articles and stories related to restaurants, tips for healthy eating, recipes, and more, which will be curated by top Apple News editors.

Beyond that, you’ll be able to access a Recipe Catalog where you can browse, search, and filter various recipes. Meanwhile, an included Cook mode will offer an easy way to review ingredients and follow step-by-step instructions. You’ll also be able to save your favorite recipes for later and access them offline.

6. Download Content For Apple Vision Pro

Image Credit: Apple

If you have a Vision Pro linked to your Apple Account, you’ll see the Apple Vision Pro app appear on your iPhone after installing the update. With dedicated sections for Immersive Videos and 3D movies, the app will offer an intuitive way to discover and download content on the headset without having to put it on.

Beyond downloading content, the app will make it easier for others to test your headset. You’ll be able to turn on Guest Mode to control what apps guests can access and guide them through the interface using AirPlay Mode. Plus, the app will offer a dedicated My Vision Pro section with user guides and helpful tips.

7. Set Up a New Mac Using Your iPhone

Image Credit: 9to5mac

The proximity setup feature on iPhone and iPad already makes upgrading to a newer model a breeze. However, with iOS 18.4, Apple will be extending the feature to Macs running macOS Sequoia 15.4. This means you’ll soon be able to use your iPhone or iPad to set up a Mac when they are placed nearby.

8. Access Sketch Style in Image Playground

The update finally adds the Sketch style to Image Playground, which was missing from iOS 18 after being shown off at WWDC in June 2024. This means you will soon be able to generate images in a new style. This new Sketch option will make your generated images look like they were hand-drawn on paper.