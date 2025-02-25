No MagSafe, No Problem: iPhone 16e Cases That Fix It

Apple likely cut costs and aimed to differentiate this model, but it’s still a strange decision. A MagSafe case seemed like the obvious fix until I realized that even Apple’s official cases don’t support it. Thankfully, brands like Zagg and Spigen offer third-party cases that do. While they may not work exactly the same, they should be reliable alternatives if you want MagSafe functionality.

The Best iPhone 16e Cases with MagSafe

1. Zagg Crystal Palace Case

The Zagg Crystal Palace case features a durable, clear cover with a long-lasting anti-yellowing treatment. The built-in kickstand lets you enjoy hands-free viewing with ease, and you can wirelessly charge your device without removing the case. If you are having trouble with that, check out our guide on how to fix wireless charging issues after the iOS 18 update.

2. Zagg Luxe Case

You’ll love the Luxe case from Zagg for its affordability and durability. Made from 100% recycled material and reinforced with ultra-durable graphene, it offers reliable protection without adding extra weight. Plus, it’s lightweight and fully compatible with wireless charging.

3. FNTCASE Matte Case

This matte case boosts MagSafe capabilities with a built-in ring that’s seven times stronger than other MagSafe cases, thanks to 38 powerful N52 magnets. Your phone sticks securely to magnetic and Qi wireless chargers without slipping.

Beyond charging, this case protects your device from drops of up to 10 feet. The matte surface also prevents scratches and stains (including those dreaded coffee spills), so your phone stays looking fresh.

4. ESR Hybrid Case

The ESR Hybrid case boasts a MagSafe ring that securely holds up to seven times its weight and snaps into place on magnetic chargers for effortless wireless charging.

No matter which color you choose, the acrylic back remains translucent enough to reveal your phone’s original shade while letting you enjoy a new look. If you’re torn between options, the red case is especially eye-catching.

5. ESR HaloLock Cyber Tough Case

Designed for durability, the ESR HaloLock Cyber Tough Case gives you reliable protection with its three-layer structure. The hard shell, TPE soft shell, and inner Poron lining in the corners work together to shield your phone from drops and impacts.

Raised edges around the display and camera help prevent scratches when you place your phone on a surface. You’ll also find a built-in MagSafe ring on the back, allowing you to easily connect to other accessories for added convenience.

6. Casetify Impact Case

Casetify is known for its vast selection of customizable designs, and you’ll find the same variety in its iPhone 16e-compatible cases. Some top picks include the Stamp Collection Case and the Camera Case, both starting at $70 when purchased directly from Casetify.

If you’re looking for protection, the Impact Case has you covered. With its EcoShock design, it safeguards your phone from drops up to 8.2 feet. A raised bezel helps keep your screen safe, while the back features a MagSafe magnet array for easy charging. Plus, the sides come with sockets for attaching charms, letting you add a personal touch.

7. Spigen Ultra Hybrid MagFit Case

This Spigen clear case is designed with a blue resin infusion to keep it crystal clear over time. With Air Cushion Technology, this case absorbs shocks effectively and provides military-grade drop protection. Plus, it is compatible with your MagSafe accessories.

8. Spigen Tough Armor Case

The Spigen Tough Armor iPhone 16e case is an excellent choice if you don’t mind a little extra bulk for solid protection. If you’ve used Spigen before, you already know how reliable it is. The added bulk isn’t excessive, and you also get a built-in kickstand, perfect for watching your favorite shows or videos while you snack. The case fully supports MagSafe.

9. UAG Essential Armor

The Essential Armor iPhone 16e Case from UAG offers rugged protection with MagSafe compatibility. Designed with a co-molded construction, this lightweight case features an impact-resistant soft core that helps your phone survive drops of up to 15 feet. You’ll also get a protective screen surround, responsive tactile buttons, and built-in anchor points for a lanyard, giving you extra carrying options.

10. Spigen Rugged Armor Case

This is a matte black case made from TPU material, featuring a sleek carbon fiber design. It provides resilient shock absorption and, with Air Cushion Technology, helps protect against impacts. It also supports MagSafe for added convenience.