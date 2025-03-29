Nugget 5.0 iOS Delivers Video-Based/Animated Wallpapers, but There’s a Catch

A new application known as Nugget allows you to use animated/video-based wallpapers on your iOS device along with a variety of other customization options. In the battle between Android and Apple, those on the dark side (Android’s) have always shown off their ability to customize far beyond what the iPhone typically can. However, one developer is now looking to turn the tables on the situation.

Nugget for iOS Brings Animated Wallpapers to iPhone and iPad

A new application allowing users to customize their iPhone like never before is making waves across Windows and Mac devices. Known as Nugget, iOS and iPadOS users running iOS 17 or above are capable of getting in on the action. Thanks to the dynamic exploit SparseRestore and the valiant efforts of developer LeminLimez and contributors, you now have access to a wealth of customization options typically reserved for those who choose to jailbreak their device.

Essentially, Nugget allows you to connect your device to a Mac or PC and then you can begin to customize your iPad or iPhone from there. Recent additions to the software include animated wallpapers, a recompiled bootloader for Windows, as well as some other tweaks and fixes. Outside of being able to implement animated wallpapers, you also have the option to disable certain features, such as iCloud, OTA, and more.

While you can find the application on GitHub, bear in mind that the app is capable of creating issues for users. For example, as noted by iDownloadBlog, some customization options can create boot loops or other problems that can impact your device. Considering this, it would be a great idea for you to make a backup of your device before diving into the nuts and bolts of this app.

Where to Find Nugget

Those currently using this software should ensure they’re using the latest version (5.01 at the time of this writing). You can find the GitHub repository for Nugget right here. However, it’s worth repeating that you should be sure to make a backup of your iPhone or iPad before changing anything. You should also be prepared for your operating system to get mad at you for attempting to open this one, especially due to the exploit. This one isn’t quite ready for newbies just yet!

Considering this app is frequently updating, be sure to keep an eye out if things become more stable and/or user-friendly. Naturally, we here at TMO will be on the lookout as well.