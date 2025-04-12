5 PC Games to Try on iPhone with Razer’s Remote Play

If you’ve got a solid PC library and an iPhone running iOS 18, Razer’s new PC Remote Play gives you a way to take your games on the go, no Steam Deck required. With support for full-resolution streaming, external controllers, and even keyboard and mouse input on iPad, it turns your mobile device into a legitimate gaming rig. Whether you’re into big-budget RPGs, fast-paced shooters, or indie gems, this setup unlocks a ton of flexibility.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best PC games to stream on your iPhone using Razer PC Remote Play, optimized and ready to play anywhere. Let’s dive in!

1. South of Midnight

Image Source: Steam

In South of Midnight, you embark on a soulful journey through the American Deep South; a region steeped in culture that rarely finds its way into video games. As Hazel, you wield magical weaving powers to battle haunting creatures and mend emotional wounds.

The world around you pulses with life, drawing from rich myth and folklore, all brought to life in a mesmerizing stop-motion style. You leap and climb with ease, making every environment a thrill to explore. But it’s the deeply personal storytelling that stays with you long after the adventure ends.

2. Balatro

Image Source: Steam

This deck-building roguelike draws inspiration from poker, but don’t worry if you’ve never played a hand in your life. You’ll pick it up fast. The game teaches you as you go, and every run feels fresh thanks to the endless card synergies and wild combinations you’ll discover along the way.

You’ll find Balatro dangerously easy to lose hours in. Whether you’re curled up on the couch, watching the kids, or killing time during a long wait, this game hooks you. It’s especially perfect on the iPhone, where you can jump into a run anytime, anywhere.

Even better, Balatro barely takes up any space; just 150MB. No fancy specs required. If your device isn’t quite a potato, you’re good to go.

3. Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 throws you into a massive roleplaying adventure that feels both wildly ambitious and comfortingly old-school. From the moment you begin, you’re swept into an epic story filled with unforgettable characters, each brought to life with stunning detail. Every choice you make feels meaningful, shaping the world and the relationships around you.

The tactical, turn-based combat takes you back to the days of classic BioWare RPGs, staying true to its Dungeons & Dragons roots. At first, it can feel overwhelming, but once you get the hang of it, you’re in for over 100 hours of rich, nonstop questing without any filler.

If the early bugs made you hesitate, don’t worry. Larian has been constantly patching and improving the experience. Dive in, and you’ll find a game that rewards curiosity, strategy, and bold decisions at every turn.

4. Elden Ring

Image Source: Steam

Elden Ring hits you like a storm the moment you step into its world and with good reason. FromSoftware’s latest challenge doesn’t just stick to the brutal roots of the Souls-like genre; it throws you into a vast open world shaped by none other than George R.R. Martin. You can expect no mercy, just unforgettable moments and relentless tests of your skill.

When you play the PC version now, you’ll notice how smooth and stunning it feels, even when streaming on an iPhone. The bugs that once held it back are gone, and what’s left is a masterpiece. FromSoftware doesn’t just meet expectations here. They raise the bar entirely.

If you’ve been following their games since Demon’s Souls on the PS3, you know how rare it is to say this: Elden Ring might just be their best work yet. But that kind of praise isn’t handed out, it’s earned. And as you battle through its punishing beauty, you’ll feel exactly how and why they’ve earned it.

5. Divinity: Original Sin 2

Divinity: Original Sin 2 pulls you straight into the golden era of isometric RPGs, but it doesn’t just lean on nostalgia, it hands you the best parts of the classics and reimagines them through a modern lens. You’ll dive into branching narratives, rich character development, and party dynamics, all wrapped in sleek systems like physics-driven spells and full mod support.

The game lays down clear rules and then dares you to bend or break them. Play with a friend, and the fun deepens. Even your disagreements become part of the adventure, resolved by a quirky rock-paper-scissors mini-game that turns every decision into a story.

Combat challenges you to think critically and combine elements creatively. It rewards clever strategy over luck, ditching the dice rolls in favor of raw ingenuity. And between battles, your party comes alive with sharp wit, meaningful conversations, and unexpected insights. Every line of dialogue pulls you deeper into a world that constantly surprises and rewards your curiosity.