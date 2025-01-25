RedNote vs. TikTok: How Do They Compare?

TikTok is back like it never left! Or, at least, that’s the case for some users. ByteDance restored the service after President-elect Trump’s inauguration, but you still won’t see it on the App Store. You’re out of luck if you already deleted the app. Sadly, millions of TikTok refugees no longer have access, which is why they’re still active on the Chinese social media platform RedNote.

The move to RedNote started out as a petty way to spite the government. Surprisingly, people started having fun soon. You’ll see a lot of funny conversations between American and Chinese users. Now, can we really turn to RedNote if TikTok doesn’t come back? Let’s compare the two platforms.

Is TikTok Going To Be Back on the App Store?

As of writing, ByteDance apps are still unavailable on the App Store and Google Play. Trump signed an executive order that postponed the enforcement of the ban. However, app marketplaces still have concerns over the legal issues that could arise should Trump reverse or retract the EO. They might face up to $5,000 in fines for every user granted access. Unfortunately, there’s no definitive timeline for when you can download or update TikTok again.

Similarities Between TikTok and RedNote

Short-Form Video Content

The biggest similarity between them is they both prioritize short-form lifestyle content. Most videos range from 15 to 30 seconds, although you’ll spot a few posts that are a couple of minutes long. They’re typically mini-vlogs that consist of multiple clips.

Likewise, the UI is pretty much the same. Just swipe up and down through an endless scroll of videos from different creators on the app.

Algorithm-Driven Feeds

Both TikTok and RedNote have a For You Page. They use a proprietary machine learning algorithm to analyze your interests based on post interactions. Basically, they’ll curate a personalized feed. If you like videos about traveling, you’ll often see videos about destination guides, culinary tours, and outdoor travels.

Likewise, both apps have an Explore page. You’ll see a broader range of categories that generally align with your overall browsing habits, interests, and demographic profile. Neither platform will push content that you’ve never shown interest in before.

TikTok has announced new editing tools for users, as well as additional features.

You’ll see very similar editing functions, e.g., tools, filters, transitions, sound effects, and green screen features. At the moment, however, RedNote’s library largely caters to a Chinese audience. You’ll see local memes and sounds that aren’t popular in the U.S. Alternatively, some memes specific to an American audience might not appear on RedNote (unless TikTok refugees introduce them).

Community-Driven Trends

There are several ways to react to posts—both apps support duets, remixes, and reaction videos. You don’t just have to leave a comment. RedNote also mirrors TikTok’s live-streaming and gifting features, although its payment system differs slightly.

Interactive Features

Like TikTok, RedNote fosters viral challenges, trending hashtags, and collaborative content creation. RedNote trends originate in China, so they have a more localized flavor. However, you can expect to see more global trends as TikTok refugees start building a bigger audience.

Differences Between TikTok and RedNote

Language and Accessibility

The biggest difference here is definitely the language barrier. Only a few basic UI elements are in English—for the most part, the captions, subtitles, and hashtags will be in Chinese. You might have trouble navigating it as a non-Chinese speaker. There are auto-translate tools and visual cues available.

UI and Navigation

TikTok has a clean, minimalist interface designed for ease of use and clear categorization (e.g., Following, For You, Lives). Its AI-driven search bar is intuitive and offers results for trending videos, creators, and hashtags.

RedNote is similar at a glance, but the layout includes additional tabs for Moments (similar to Facebook stories) and Mini-Apps, which can feel cluttered for new users. The search functionality is also not as streamlined for non-Chinese speakers.

Content Moderation and Restrictions

TikTok’s moderation policies are tailored to comply with regional laws, offering more transparency for global audiences. Meanwhile, RedNote adheres strictly to Chinese regulations. If you plan on uploading content, expect heavy censorship on politically sensitive topics and stricter community guidelines.

Music and Licensing

TikTok has deals with major global labels, so users have access to millions of trending international songs. Meanwhile, RedNote has a more localized library. It focuses on Chinese artists, and its licensing limitations mean you won’t find as many Western options.

Payment and Monetization

TikTok creators can monetize their videos through the in-app Creator Fund and by partnering with industry-relevant brands. RedNote has a similar setup. However, creators make the bulk of their earnings through affiliate links and in-app gifting. The top payment options are also Alipay and WeChat Pay.

The whole situation is a developing story. Whether or not TikTok is restored for good depends on whether it sells 50% of the company to an American entity. There’s really no saying what could happen. It wouldn’t hurt to explore RedNote some more while waiting for things to blow over.