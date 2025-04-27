Review: One Month with the M4 MacBook Air

Today, I’m taking a look at the M4 MacBook Air a month after its release and I’m here to give you the rundown on whether or not it’s the productivity juggernaut you want it to be. No one likes assumptions, but if you’re into Apple products, it’s more than likely because you’re the artsy type who still maintains something resembling a workflow. Hey, I’m the same way, which is why I want to talk about who would benefit from this device and who may want to stick with what they have.

Staying Productive with the M4 MacBook Air

When I took my first look at the M4 MacBook Air, the 12MP Center Stage Camera, M4 chipset, and never-ending battery life all took my heart, and none of that has changed. While I would still conclude upgrading to the 15-inch model at minimum is the way to go, I want to focus on what you can accomplish with this device.

Making stuff is my thing; whether it’s writing about the world of Apple or developing images for social media, I’m almost always behind a keyboard. While we can spend all day arguing whether or not I’m good at it, I bring this up because I would say that on average, my need for a ton of RAM and CPU power is overall light to medium.

Video editing for me is rare, as is playing video games. However, what isn’t rare for me is having three different browsers running all containing a seemingly endless number of websites and tabs. Why do I collect them, and will it ever end? None of your business, and no. But that’s okay because it’s my forever-background-browser-library, and the MacBook Air still runs Photoshop overtop of it without even needing to clock out for a cigarette break. Fantastic.

Along with the 3-nanometer M4 chip constantly impressing me, I’ve become quite fond of the Center Stage camera, as it has done a great job making me crystal clear during meetings, though how coworkers may feel about this is up in the air. Despite my use over the last month, I’ve still only needed to charge the device a handful of times, though battery levels always vary by individual use.

Obviously, I like the machine, but what about those who may need something a bit more powerful? Will it work out for them? Well. . .

Plenty of Breathing Room: Who Benefits Most

After spending a month with this device, I think it’s safe to say that this Mac is perfect for any who really has a sense of their productivity. While this machine won’t cover everyone’s needs (more on that in a bit), those with even a medium to slightly heavy workload are going to find themselves pretty stoked when they crack this device open for the first time.

Essentially, students, certain freelancers, office workers, or simply anyone who loves to stream or goof around with some web games are going to find a lot to love about this device. If you love to stare at Excel sheets, write haikus while streaming Severance, or photoshop your boss fighting a lawnmower and losing, this is going to be the device for you.

However, let’s take a look at the flip side of things and see who may want to consider alternatives.

The Air Is Getting Slippery: Who Should Keep Looking

While I absolutely adore this laptop, I can imagine plenty who won’t take a bite. For example, I think anyone who constantly and consistently works with heavy video editing may want to wait and see what the M5 MacBook Pro delivers or even the M5 iPad Pro.

This also applies to expert musicians and photographers. Many will likely find the lack of an SD reader to be annoying (though, Apple including a slot on MacBooks has a mixed past anyway). And the two USB-C ports likely won’t cut it for a lot of people, especially if you plan on taking advantage of the option for multiple displays.

Image Source: Amazon

However, that’s not to say the MacBook Air is going to underperform in these areas, as it handles media editing with ease, I simply think professionals with larger projects would enjoy the breathing room a higher-end laptop (or desktop) provides. Of course, upgrading the RAM and storage is an option, though this brings up a monetary argument that I don’t have the space to discuss. Basically: would you want to buy a super-powerful Air or a base-level Pro? I think the smarter money is on the Pro for the professionals.

When it comes to gaming, it’s gaming with a Mac. If you’re a hardcore gamer, it’s likely you already have your opinions. Honestly, Apple and gaming is an all-day conversation, but just remember that while it can run Resident Evil 4, higher-end stuff is going to stutter, and that’s a dealbreaker for many.

The Final Word: Is the M4 MacBook Air Good for Productivity?

At the end of the day, the M4 MacBook Air is a versatile and powerful laptop that’s going to meet the needs of ninety percent of consumers. While professionals in the upper-echelon of production needs may want to consider something beefier, I think students, writers, office workers, and anyone with a mid-range workload are going to be ecstatic with Apple’s offerings.

If you’re an individual with a light to moderately heavy workflow, the MacBook M4 is going to have you moving like you grabbed the wrong energy drink in the morning. However, if you have a major workflow, the Air will do you right, but you may find yourself replacing it sooner than you would like.

If you’re on the fence about buying it, you can always take a look at our deals to find more hollar for your dollar.