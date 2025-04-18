Should I Update to iOS 18.4.1? Big Yes

Apple released iOS 18.4.1 on April 16, just two weeks after Apple rolled out iOS 18.4. If you’re wondering whether you should update or not, stop wondering and do it now. Apple patched two major security vulnerabilities that were actively exploited in previous iterations. According to Apple, they were used in extremely sophisticated attacks targeting real people. If your iPhone hasn’t been updated yet, your data is at risk.

Here’s what the update fixes, how it improves your privacy, and when to download it, aka now.

Two Critical Exploits Fixed

iOS 18.4.1, along with updates to iPadOS 18.4.1, macOS Sequoia 15.4.1, tvOS 18.4.1, and visionOS 2.4.1, addresses two confirmed security issues. Apple believes both were actively exploited before the patches went live on April 16, 2025.

Let’s break down what was fixed:

1. CoreAudio Vulnerability (CVE-2025-31200)

What it is: Attackers crafted malicious media files that, when played, could execute code on your device.

Attackers crafted malicious media files that, when played, could execute code on your device. Why it matters : All you had to do was open or preview a media file — no taps, no permissions — and your device could’ve been compromised.

: All you had to do was open or preview a media file — no taps, no permissions — and your device could’ve been compromised. How Apple fixed it: By improving memory bounds checking to prevent this type of memory corruption.

2. Pointer Authentication Bypass (CVE-2025-31201)

What it is : A vulnerability in the pointer authentication code, which helps stop memory-based attacks.

: A vulnerability in the pointer authentication code, which helps stop memory-based attacks. Why it matters : If attackers had arbitrary read/write access (which they often do after chaining vulnerabilities), they could completely bypass Apple’s memory protections, allowing full control of the system.

: If attackers had arbitrary read/write access (which they often do after chaining vulnerabilities), they could completely bypass Apple’s memory protections, allowing full control of the system. How Apple fixed it: The vulnerable code was removed entirely.

These two bugs represent the worst-case scenario: stealthy, dangerous, and used in targeted attacks. And now that Apple has disclosed them publicly, you can expect more bad actors to try their hand at exploiting unpatched devices.

Aside from the critical security fixes, iOS 18.4.1 also resolves a wireless CarPlay issue affecting select vehicles. If your iPhone wasn’t connecting properly or CarPlay kept dropping out while driving, this update brings back stability. No need to wait for your car manufacturer to fix it — this was on Apple’s side, and it’s now handled.

There are no flashy new features in iOS 18.4.1. No redesigned apps, no Siri upgrades, no hidden Easter eggs. That’s not the point. This is a pure security update, and the timing couldn’t be more serious.

If you care about privacy, personal safety, or keeping your data secure, you need this patch. Waiting even a few days increases your exposure, especially if attackers adapt and begin mass exploitation. Remember: Apple only releases these emergency updates when the situation is severe. These weren’t found in a lab. They were used against real people.