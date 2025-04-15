Should I Update to macOS 15.5 Dev Beta 2? Here’s What to Consider

While all eyes are set on macOS 16, Apple is still busy refining the macOS Sequoia 15. Barely a week after releasing the first macOS 15.5 developer beta, we already have the second beta. If you are on the fence about whether to install the macOS beta 15.5 Dev Beta 2 update, I’ll help you reach an informed decision.

Unlike macOS 15.4, this release is a minor update aimed at fixing miscellaneous bugs and boosting the overall performance. But does it have enough to warrant a quick installation? Well, the answer to this question is both yes and no. It entirely depends on where your use case stands.

Are you already running the beta software on your Mac? If the answer is yes, upgrading to the macOS 15.5 dev beta 2 may sort out the existing bugs and also enhance performance. However, you should still be battle-ready to encounter unexpected issues as they are the byproduct of beta testing.

If your Mac falls into this category, navigate to the System Settings app > General > Software Update > check for the latest macOS update and install it.

To ward off any roadblocks mid-way, make sure your Mac has sufficient space to install the latest update. Besides that, ensure your internet connection is in good shape to keep interruptions at bay.

Even though it’s been just a few hours since I installed the macOS 15.5 beta 2 on my MacBook, it seems to be better optimized. Notably, it has fixed the grayed-out screen of the iPhone Mirroring on my notebook. As for battery life, it seems more or less the same.

Not a Beta Tester? Pass On This Release

I get it! Though there is always the temptation to take the pre-released software for a spin to unlock the new add-ons, you shouldn’t let that urge ruin your macOS experience. As someone who has to test macOS beta (along with iOS and watchOS), for a living, I can’t stress how inconvenient it is to encounter issues randomly.

Despite Apple’s tireless updates and enhancements, bugs always find a way to sneak in. At times, you will find the must-have AirDrop broken right off the bat. Other times, you will notice even the most reliable gestures behaving weirdly.

So, unless beta testing is your wont, you should keep it at a fair distance from your device, even more so if that device is your daily workhorse!