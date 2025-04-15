Should I Update to watchOS 11.5 Dev Beta 2? Yes, With Reservations

Apple just rolled out the second Developer Beta release of watchOS 11.5. If you are wondering whether to go for this update or wait for a stable version, I’ll help you weigh the pros and cons.

So, what does the watchOS 11.5 beta 2 consist of? It’s mainly focused on bug fixes and under-the-hood performance enhancements. While the lack of any notable features or changes does make the second beta less exciting (just like the first one), the new add-ons shouldn’t be the only factor in installing it.

Yes, Install the watchOS 11.5 Developer Beta 2 – Only If…

If your Apple Watch is already on the watchOS 11.5 beta 1, installing the watchOS 11.5 beta 2 will help not only resolve miscellaneous issues but also bolster its performance. That said, unexpected bugs and performance issues are part and parcel of beta software. So, manage your expectations accordingly.

Being a beta tester, you are already familiar with the downsides of the pre-released software, aren’t you?

If that’s the case, head over to the Watch app on your paired iPhone > General > Software Update > then, go ahead to install the latest update by following the usual process.

Provided your iPhone/Apple Watch has access to a strong and stable internet connection, you should be able to install the beta 2 without any hiccups. To avoid any hurdles, make sure to place your smartwatch on a charger and check if it has sufficient storage to accommodate the update.

Nay, Stay Away from watchOS 11.5 Beta 2 If

What if beta testing is not your familiar territory or your Apple Watch is on a stable watchOS version, would you still jump on the bandwagon? Nay! While it’s great to be on the latest software, installing the pre-released software on a primary device is a big “No.”

Problems like sluggishness, rapid battery drain, freezing, and random rebooting seem to always plague the beta software-driven device. As for the unexpected issues, you never know how and when they will crop up out of the blue, marring your whole experience.