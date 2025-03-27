Should You Wait for the Pixel 9a or Get the iPhone 16e Now?

When it comes to affordable yet powerful, future-proof smartphones, two models come to mind: the newly released iPhone 16e and the upcoming Google Pixel 9a. The iPhone is usually associated with premium pricing, so it’s refreshing to see a more accessible lineup this year. Meanwhile, the Pixel has built a loyal following for its top-tier camera software at a lower cost.

Both devices are priced similarly and are launching within the same window. If you’re planning to upgrade soon, it’s fair to feel torn between them. Here’s what to consider before making the call.

1. Price

Let’s start with the price. In all likelihood, the iPhone 16e caught your attention with its relatively affordable MSRP. The basic model starts at just $599. I don’t think I’ve ever seen an iPhone this cheap since before the pandemic.

That said, it’s still above the usual mid-range bracket. The Pixel 9a is expected to launch at under $500, just like its predecessors. If pricing is your biggest concern, the Pixel 9a clearly aims for a more budget-conscious audience. But you’ll need to weigh that savings against what you’re giving up in raw performance.

2. Performance and Chipset

Apple’s A17 chip in the iPhone 16e is a scaled-down version of the Pro variant. However, I think it still delivers faster app launch times and better thermal handling than most Android chips.

In contrast, the Pixel 9a is rumored to use the older Tensor G3, which already has known overheating issues in the Pixel 8. Rumors even suggest that it’s the cause of the Pixel 9a’s delayed release date. If longevity and speed matter, Apple’s silicon is hard to beat.

3. Camera System

The Pixel 9a will likely continue Google’s tradition of computational photography. Fans praise it for delivering crisp, vibrant shots with just one or two lenses.

While the iPhone 16e isn’t as powerful, it doesn’t lag too far behind. Apple has upgraded its main sensor and image pipeline to produce better video stabilization and more natural color tones. It’s a toss-up: get a Pixel for stills and an iPhone for video consistency across apps.

Both run their native OSes—iOS 18 for the iPhone 16e and Android 14 for the Pixel 9a. Apple promises more than five years of software updates, while Google recently committed to 7 years for Pixel phones. That’s impressive on paper, but in practice, Apple’s updates are more stable and timely. If reliability matters more than update count, iOS still leads.

Apple leads the industry in software support. The iPhone 16e will likely get iOS updates for at least five years, based on Apple’s current track record. In contrast, Pixel phones now get seven years of updates.

Note that policy is only officially confirmed starting with the Pixel 8. If Google extends that to the Pixel 9a, then it’s a strong contender. Until that’s confirmed, I’d argue that the iPhone still has the edge in consistency and actual rollout speed.

6. Build Quality and Durability

The iPhone 16e has an aluminum frame and Ceramic Shield front, which is generally more durable than traditional Gorilla Glass. The Pixel 9a will likely use plastic or a mid-tier composite material like the Pixel 7a. I worry that this might feel cheaper in person.

If you prioritize long-term physical durability or resale value, the iPhone definitely has a more premium and rugged build. It’s less likely to show wear over time, plus it depreciates slower than less-popular smartphone models.

7. Performance Stability

A major concern with the Pixel 9a is the rumored overheating issue tied to the Tensor G3 chip. Reports suggest the chip runs hot even under moderate load, which affects everything from gaming to daily multitasking. Meanwhile, the A16 chip in the iPhone 16e has already proven to be thermally efficient and stable, especially for long-term use. If you want consistent performance without throttling, the iPhone 16e is more reliable.

Overall, the biggest thing to consider is your lifestyle. Both the Pixel 9a and iPhone 16e are promising new contenders, but neither has proven itself just yet. Choose the device that aligns with how you actually use your phone day to day. But if you’re still looking for a reason to skip the iPhone 16e, we’ve got you covered there too.