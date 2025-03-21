The 7 Hottest Wallpapers for iPhone and Mac Right Now

Apple just dropped a new iPhone and Mac lineup, and you know what that means? It’s time to explore some wallpapers! Sure, the stock designs on iOS and macOS are clean, but they don’t exactly scream personality. Setting a custom Home Screen and Lock Screen is the first step to making your device your own.

That said, jumping between forums, subreddits, and Pinterest boards just to find something that actually looks good is tedious. So, I’ve done the digging for you. Here are the hottest wallpapers making rounds online right now.

Let’s start with the light switch wallpaper trend that went viral a few months ago. It’s a simple trick that makes use of the new Photo Shuffle feature on iOS 18. I thought the hype would die down after a while, but surprisingly, people are still coming up with fun, creative variations of it.

NOTE To enable Photo Shuffle, press and hold the Lock Screen, tap (+), select Photo Shuffle, choose your wallpapers manually, adjust their positions, tap (…) > On Tap > Add, then confirm with Set as Wallpaper Pair.

Summer is almost here! And what better way to count down the days to a much-needed vacation than by setting your Home Screen to a serene ocean view?

Summer isn’t just about beach trips. If you’re more of a homebody who enjoys quiet afternoons in the garden, this rustic floral design might be your vibe. It leans more toward a cozy cottagecore aesthetic than an adventurous getaway.

Here’s another fun way to use Photo Shuffle. Set a pair of light and dark images—ideally one where a character is holding a flashlight—so that tapping the screen makes it look like it’s lighting up. The setup is the same as the light switch trick, just swap in a different image pair.

The new MacBook Air brings two surprises: the M4 chip and a sleek new Sky Blue finish. As a hardcore Apple fan, I’d say both are equally exciting. This soft yet vibrant shade sits between a classic pastel and a cool metallic tone. I don’t think I’ve seen this specific shade elsewhere yet. Naturally, I had to find a wallpaper that complements its distinct look.

Droplets on a clear glass screen create a mesmerizing, almost hypnotic effect. But constantly misting your iPhone isn’t exactly practical. Instead, this wallpaper mimics the look with crisp, grayscale water droplets scattered across a smooth surface. It adds a sleek, almost futuristic vibe without the risk of actual water damage.

Miss the default macOS Sonoma wallpapers? Same. There’s something nostalgic about those soft gradients and nature-inspired designs, even if Sonoma only launched less than two years ago. Apple cycles out stock wallpapers with every major update, but you can still find and download them online for free.