Which Are the Best Car Chargers for iPhone 15?

Whether going on a road trip or commuting, your iPhone helps you navigate, listen to music, attend calls, capture photos, and more. The iPhone 15 series is a powerhouse, but keeping it charged is essential. A car charger ensures your iPhone is fully charged when you can’t access power plugs.

While a few cars have built-in chargers, many don’t. However, searching for the right car charger can be overwhelming. We’ve compiled a list of the best car chargers you can buy for your iPhone and keep your iPhone charged in your car.

1. Spigen ArcStation Dual Port | 75W

Spigen doesn’t need an introduction regarding iPhone accessories. If you’re looking for a powerful yet compact car charger, Spigen’s ArcStation Dual Port could be an excellent choice.

It has two USB-C ports, one supporting 45W charging and the other supporting 30W charging. As a result, you can charge two devices simultaneously. Being compact, it can fit in your dashboard, and you don’t have to worry about space.

Price: $44.99

Buy from: Amazon | Spigen

2. Baseus USB-C Car Charger | 160W

This USB-C car charger from Baseus is the perfect option to charge three devices simultaneously. It has two USB-C and a USB-A port. One of the USB-C ports outputs 100W fast charging, which is ideal for charging MacBook or other laptops. The other USB-C and USB-A ports offer 30W output, but the USB-C port supports Quick Charge 5.0.

It’s small and fits perfectly in any car without occupying much space. Furthermore, when the battery is low, it enables fast charging until your iPhone reaches 50 percent. The charger then switches to trickle charge until the battery is nearly full, preventing high battery degradation.

Price: $49.99

Buy from: Amazon | Baseus

3. Mophie Dual USB PD Car Charger | 40W

Apple doesn’t manufacture any car chargers, but it does sell Mophie’s car chargers on its official website, meaning you don’t have to worry about its compatibility with iPhone 15. This car charger won’t take much space either when plugged into a 12V auxiliary port.

It has two USB-C ports, and one of them supports PD charging. When you connect two devices, the 40W output gets shared between the two devices, depending on the device’s power requirements. Moreover, it features an anodized aluminum finish, making it feel more premium.

Price: $34.95

Buy from: Apple

4. Anker 521 Car Charger | 32W

Anker is known for making inexpensive yet great iPhone accessories, and the Anker 521 car charger is no exception. It has a USB Type-C port and a USB-A port, where USB-C supports 20W output, and the latter offers 12W output. Since it features PD charging, your iPhone will charge at 18W.

Surprisingly, Anker didn’t cut down on the protection. With Anker’s MultiProtect, the car charger offers temperature control short-circuit and overload protection, enclosed in a fireproof body.

Price: $15.49

Buy from: Amazon | Anker

5. ESR HaloLock Wireless Car Charger with CryoBoost

ESR makes some of the best MagSafe accessories for iPhone, and the HaloLock wireless car charger with CryoBoost continues the legacy. It has MagSafe charging, but since wireless charging dissipates heat, the CryoBoost technology on this charger keeps it cool to maintain the maximum power output.

It includes a 36W adapter that supports Quick Charge 3.0 for fast charging. You can put a HaloLock case on your iPhone, and this charger will provide a strong magnetic hold, much better than MagSafe. Furthermore, its adjustable angle allows you to check navigation directions effortlessly.

Price: $35.68

Buy from: Amazon | ESR

6. Ugreen USB C Triple Port Car Charger | 130W

Ugreen’s USB-C car charger features three ports, two USB-C, and a USB-A port. The USB-A port supports Quick Charge 4.0 at 22.5W while the USB-C1 outputs 30W and USB-C2 reaches 100W. However, when you connect multiple devices, the power is distributed evenly, depending on the devices’ requirements.

This car charger from Ugreen has an anti-vibration design that keeps it stable and durable during car rides. Moreover, it has a cooling vent that dissipates heat to keep up the maximum output from the car charger. Compared to other car chargers in this range, it provides more value for your money.

Price: $25.99

Buy from: Amazon | Ugreen

7. LISEN 2-Pack USB C Car Charger Adapter | 48W

There are scenarios where you might need more than one car charger. In that case, Lisen’s 2-Pack USB-C car charger bundles two car chargers and both output 48W of charging. It has an aluminum alloy shell that keeps it protected and doesn’t melt.

It has a USB Type-C PD port that outputs 30W and a USB-A port with Quick Charge 3.0 at 12W. It charges with maximum output until your device reaches 80% charge. On top of that, it’s affordable for almost everyone, so you don’t need to worry about best iPhone 15 car charger breaking your wallet.

Price: $9.99

Buy from: Amazon

8. Belkin BoostCharge Pro | 15W

Belkin BoostCharge Pro car charger is another Apple-recommended option that supports MagSafe wireless charging. It supports up to 15W fast charging for iPhones with MagSafe. It has powerful magnets that keep your iPhone intact, and you don’t have to worry about it falling.

It maintains a slim profile yet grips the car vent without any issues. You can also orient the charger in any direction to your convenience. Although it’s expensive, it’s a worthy purchase as it doesn’t compromise the quality in any category.

Price: $99.99

Buy from: Belkin

9. LISEN MagSafe Car Mount | 15W

If you’re looking for a wireless charger that doesn’t break your wallet, Lisen’s MagSafe car mount is a great option. This charger works with all MagSafe-compatible iPhones, and as with any other MagSafe charger, it charges your iPhone at 15W. It includes 20 permanent magnets that hold your iPhone 15 strongly.

Furthermore, when using this charger, it doesn’t affect your cellular reception at all. Attaching it to your car is straightforward; you only have to lock the triangle firmly in your car vent and rotate the mount to lock it. You can adjust this mount in any orientation to suit your requirements.

Price: $24.99

Buy from: Amazon

10. JOYROOM 5-in-1 USB C Car Charger | 78W

If charging two devices simultaneously isn’t enough, the Joyroom 5-in-1 could be your best bet. It has two USB-C with PD charging support and three USB-A ports with Quick Charge 3.0 support. The USB-C ports can output up to a maximum of 30W, whereas the USB-A ports can reach up to 18W max each.

You get a car charger with three ports, and the extension with a clip includes two ports. The best part about this charger is that it offers a 5-foot cable that helps you reach the passenger seats with its extension.

Price: $26.99

Buy from: Amazon

Charge Your iPhone 15 On-the-Go With These Car Chargers

We hope this list helps you find the best car charger for iPhone 15. We’ve included a variety of car chargers that might fit your requirements. Please let us know in the comments below if you’ve any other suggestions that can contribute to this list.