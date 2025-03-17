The Biggest Problems With Foldable Phones—and Can Apple Fix Them?

Why do trends always come back? In most cases, it’s nostalgia. People miss the way things used to be, or a younger generation rediscovers something and turns it into the next big thing. It makes sense in fast-moving industries (e.g., fashion) where styles cycle every few decades. But in tech? Supposedly, not so much. Yet here we are—Apple is stirring up heated debates online over leaks of a foldable phone.

Whether this is a step forward or just another gimmick remains to be seen. The real question is whether foldable phones have finally overcome their biggest problems—or if the so-called “folding iPhone” or “iPhone Flip” will be any different.

1. Durability Concerns

The biggest trade-off with foldable smartphones is durability. Unlike traditional smartphones with a solid glass display, foldable devices use flexible OLED screens that bend with the hinge. The constant folding motion weakens the materials over time and causes micro-tears.

Samsung and other manufacturers have improved hinge mechanisms, but real-world use still shows issues like dust buildup, hinge failures, and screen delamination. Anyone who’s ever seen a foldable with a flickering or half-dead display knows that repair costs can be brutal.

Apple’s approach will likely focus on materials and engineering. The company already pioneered Ceramic Shield for durability in iPhones, so it wouldn’t be surprising if a foldable iPhone came with a reinforced ultra-thin glass layer. Rumors say that Apple is testing hinge designs that distribute pressure more evenly to reduce strain on the display. If Apple cracks the code on long-term reliability, it could finally make foldables feel as sturdy as regular smartphones.

2. Visible Screen Crease

A major complaint with foldable phones is the dreaded screen crease. Whether it’s Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold or Motorola’s Razr, nearly every foldable device shows a visible fold line where the screen bends. And no, this isn’t just an aesthetic issue. It can distort content and reflect light awkwardly. Some users get used to it, but let’s be real—if you’re spending over a thousand bucks on a phone, you shouldn’t have to deal with screen flaws.

Apple isn’t one to release a product with an obvious design flaw, and leaks suggest it has been delaying a foldable iPhone until this issue is solved. Apple could be working on a highly complex hinge mechanism that promises a near-invisible crease when the screen is unfolded. If done right, the iPhone Flip (or whatever they call it) could be the first foldable where the crease is barely noticeable.

3. Bulkiness

The main selling point of a flip phone is that it… folds. Ironically, most of them end up bulkier than regular smartphones when folded. They’re awkward to carry because they get twice as thick as a standard iPhone model. While they save space in terms of height and width, they trade it for added thickness and weight. You’ll especially notice it with book-style foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold. They feel like two phones stacked together.

If Apple enters the foldable market, it could go for a clamshell design like the Razr or Galaxy Z Flip. This design keeps things compact while still offering a larger unfolded screen. Apple’s expertise in thin and lightweight materials—like the titanium used in the iPhone 15 Pro—could help shave off extra bulk.

4. High Price Point

Foldable phones are expensive. With starting prices often exceeding $1,500, they cost significantly more than flagship smartphones with better cameras, displays, and battery life. This is largely due to the complex manufacturing process, specialized materials, and lower production yields. As a result, most consumers hesitate to invest in foldables when they can get a high-end iPhone or Android flagship for much less.

Apple isn’t exactly known for budget-friendly pricing, and analysts speculate that a foldable iPhone could retail for over $2,000, possibly making it Apple’s priciest device. However, Apple’s supply chain expertise could bring costs down over time. The first foldable iPhone won’t be cheap, but the pricing could get more reasonable as sales come in.

5. App Optimization

Screenshot credit: iOSGods/Rook

A foldable phone is only as good as the software that runs on it, and right now, the app ecosystem for foldables is hit or miss. While some apps take advantage of dual-screen layouts, many aren’t optimized at all. You’ll often notice awkward scaling, black bars, or weird UI placements. Users often find that certain apps work better in one orientation than the other.

Apple has a strong track record of getting developers on board with new display formats, as seen with the iPad and Dynamic Island. If it launches a foldable iPhone, expect iOS to be heavily optimized for different screen modes from day one. Features like Continuity across devices, better multitasking layouts, and developer tools for adaptive UI could make the transition seamless. If anyone can get developers to fully embrace foldables, it’s Apple.

Although the iPhone Flip (or whatever Apple ends up calling it) isn’t confirmed, it’s always fun to see how the company approaches new tech. Whether foldables are the future or just another passing trend, the next few years will be worth watching. And if you’re curious about what else Apple might have in store, here’s what we know so far about the iPhone 17 Air.