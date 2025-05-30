These iPhones Are Getting iOS 26, Is Yours on the List?

Big changes are coming to your iPhone. Apple is ready to shake things up with its next-generation iPhone operating system, iOS 26, at the annual WWDC event on June 9. Alongside all the exciting new features, there’s a catch: not all iPhone models will be eligible for the upgrade. Specifically, iPhones with A12 chip won’t get iOS 26. If you’re still holding on to one of those models, you’ll need to upgrade to a newer device to enjoy all the new additions. Keep reading for the full list of supported models.

iOS 26 Compatible Devices List

Image Credits: Apple

In March 2025, MacRumors spotted a reliable source on X (formerly Twitter) who revealed that the upcoming 2025 iOS update will drop support for the A12 Bionic chip. After that, multiple reliable sources corroborated this leak. Now, this means iOS 26 will be compatible only with the iPhone 11 and newer models. Launched all the way back in 2018 and powered by the A12 chipset, the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max won’t get the latest iOS update.

Debuted in 2018, the A12 Bionic chip was a significant advancement at that time. Over the years, Apple has introduced newer devices with more powerful chips, and the A12 chipset is obviously showing its age. So, it’s no surprise that Apple is dropping it off, aiming to deliver peak performance and the best Apple Intelligence experience on newer devices.

Here’s the full list of iOS 26-supported devices:

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

As expected, all the models of the iPhone 17 lineup will be shipped with iOS 26.

If you’re using iPhone XR, XS, or XS Max, you’ll be stuck with iOS 18 (or earlier). Of course, your A12-powered devices will still run apps smoothly for now, but don’t expect security updates for much longer. Except for these models, we don’t expect iOS 26 to drop support for any additional devices.

When Will iOS 26 Be Available?

Apple will give us the first preview of iOS 26 at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which kicks off June 9, 2025, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. The Cupertino tech giant will also announce iPadOS 26, macOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26 at the same event. We should get the first developer beta shortly after the keynote event, with the public beta arriving in July 2025.

After months of testing, the stable version of iOS 26 will arrive sometime in September 2025, alongside the iPhone 17 series.

Check out the list of macOS 26 compatible devices here.