Top 3 Floor Plan Software for Mac | Tools for Every User in 2025

Yes, you can create detailed floor plans and 3D home designs right on your Mac, no Windows PC required. Whether you’re remodeling a kitchen, designing a dream home, or drafting professional architectural layouts, apps like EdrawMax, SketchUp, and Live Home 3D are fully compatible with macOS (including Sequoia and Apple Silicon Macs).

Best Floor Plan Software for Mac

1. EdrawMax (Top Pick for Flexibility and Templates)

EdrawMax is a powerful all-in-one diagramming tool with dedicated support for creating professional-quality floor plans, office layouts, fire evacuation diagrams, and more. Its drag-and-drop interface, robust symbol library, and built-in floor plan templates make it ideal for both first-time users and seasoned designers.

You can switch between 2D layouts and presentation-ready diagrams in seconds.

It runs natively on Mac and supports Apple Silicon architecture, ensuring excellent performance and system compatibility. With cloud sync and collaboration tools, it’s also perfect for design teams or freelancers working with clients. If you’re looking for versatility, ease of use, and visual customization, EdrawMax is the best place to start your home or office project.

2. SketchUp (Best for 3D Modeling Professionals)

SketchUp has long been a favorite among architects, engineers, and 3D designers — and it’s fully compatible with macOS. While its web-based version is beginner-friendly, SketchUp Pro delivers advanced modeling features, including real-world measurements, section planes, and the ability to simulate light and shadow.

What makes SketchUp stand out is its 3D Warehouse, an enormous online library of free components like furniture, windows, and appliances that you can drag directly into your scene. You can also export your projects in various CAD and image formats, making it suitable for professional workflows. SketchUp works great with high-performance Macs, including those with M-series chips.

3. Live Home 3D (Best for Beginners and Homeowners)

Live Home 3D offers an intuitive way to create detailed floor plans and instantly visualize them in stunning 3D. Whether you’re planning a renovation or staging a virtual tour, its clean interface and built-in templates make the process seamless. Simply draw walls, add furniture, and switch to 3D mode to see your space come to life.

The app takes full advantage of macOS features like Metal graphics acceleration, Retina resolution support, and iCloud integration. It also includes AR/VR support and export to 360° panoramas. For users who want professional-looking results without a steep learning curve, Live Home 3D is one of the most user-friendly floor planning tools available for Mac.

Tips for Using Floor Plan Software on Mac

Use a trackpad or external mouse for better zooming, panning, and drawing control.

for better zooming, panning, and drawing control. Save often in both the native project format and a universal format (PDF, PNG, etc.) to share or present easily.

in both the native project format and a universal format (PDF, PNG, etc.) to share or present easily. Back up projects via iCloud or Dropbox , especially if you’re working across multiple devices.

, especially if you’re working across multiple devices. Update your macOS and GPU drivers to ensure smooth 3D rendering performance.

to ensure smooth 3D rendering performance. Explore video tutorials on YouTube or the app’s help center to master advanced features quickly.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you draw house plans on a Mac? Yes. With tools like EdrawMax, SketchUp, and Live Home 3D, you can draw 2D layouts, add furniture, and view your designs in 3D — all natively on macOS. What is the best free floor plan software for Mac? Live Home 3D offers a free version that’s great for casual users. EdrawMax and SketchUp also offer trials or limited free tiers. Does EdrawMax work on Apple Silicon? Yes. EdrawMax is optimized for Apple Silicon and macOS Sequoia, offering smooth performance and compatibility.









Conclusion

Finding the right floor plan software for your Mac doesn’t have to be overwhelming. Whether you’re designing a new home, remodeling a space, or laying out an office, these Mac-compatible tools give you the flexibility, accuracy, and power to bring your vision to life. EdrawMax is the top pick for most users, SketchUp leads for precision 3D work, and Live Home 3D is perfect for intuitive design with beautiful results.