Top 5 iPhone Backup Software for PC (No iTunes Required)

Want to back up your iPhone to your PC without iTunes? If you want more flexibility, there are some excellent backup tools that work better, faster, and with more features. In this guide, we’ve rounded up the best iPhone backup software for Windows users, all fully compatible with iOS 18 and Windows 11.

Best iPhone Backup Software for PC

If you’re looking for the most trusted alternative to iTunes, iMazing is hard to beat.

What it does: Full iOS backups, including messages, app data, photos, videos, and more.

Pros: Incremental backup, selective restore, works wirelessly

Cons: Full version isn’t free

An all-in-one toolkit with powerful media management features.

What it does: Backs up your device, transfers files, and even converts media formats.

Pros: Great media support, backs up everything

Cons: UI feels dated, slower than others

3. iSkysoft iTransfer

Another capable option for backing up and syncing iPhone data.

What it does: Manages music, photos, SMS, and contacts. One-click full backup included.

Pros: Backup + media sync in one

Cons: Fewer advanced backup settings

Dr.Fone is one of the more polished all-in-one iPhone toolkits out there.

What it does: Full and selective backups of iPhone data, with restore and preview features.

Pros: Easy to use, clear restore options

Cons: Subscription model only

A lesser-known but very reliable iTunes alternative for backups and restores.

What it does: Lets you back up and restore your iPhone without iTunes.

Pros: Lightweight and fast

Cons: Lacks extra features like media conversion

If your PC isn’t recognizing your iPhone, the issue might not be the software, it might be the drivers. That’s where a tool like PC Helpsoft Driver Updater comes in.

What it does: Scans your PC for outdated or missing drivers, including the Apple Mobile Device USB Driver.

Note: PC Helpsoft isn’t a backup tool, but a useful add-on when your PC fails to detect your iPhone.

Comparison Table

Software Backup Type iOS 18 Compatible Encrypted Backup Incremental Backup Win 11 Compatible Free Version Price iMazing Backup Full/Incremental ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ⚠️ Limited From $39.99 iMazing Transfer Media-only ✅ ❌ ❌ ✅ ⚠️ Limited From $29.99 Xilisoft Magic Platinum Full + Media ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ $49.95 iSkysoft iTransfer Full + Media ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ $39.95 Dr.Fone Backup Full/Selective ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ $39.95/year CopyTrans Shelbee Full ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ $29.99 PC Helpsoft (Driver Fix) Not a backup tool ✅ N/A N/A ✅ ✅ Optional plan

Tips for Backing Up iPhone to Windows

Update iTunes or uninstall it completely if you’re using third-party software. Sometimes, iTunes drivers interfere.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I back up my iPhone without iTunes? Yes! Tools like iMazing, Dr.Fone, and CopyTrans make it easy to back up your iPhone without iTunes. What’s the difference between full and incremental backup? A full backup saves everything from scratch. Incremental backups only save changes since your last backup, saving time and space.





Conclusion

Backing up your iPhone to a PC no longer has to involve iTunes. With flexible, feature-rich apps like iMazing, Xilisoft, and Dr.Fone, you can easily protect your data, recover files, or sync media your way. Whether you’re looking for scheduled backups, encrypted storage, or fast one-click tools, there’s something on this list that will work for you.