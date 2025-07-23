Top 6 iPhone Password Unlocker Tools for Disabled & Locked Devices

Forgot your iPhone passcode or locked out of your device? Whether your iPhone is disabled after too many attempts, tied to a forgotten Apple ID, or restricted by Screen Time, there are several tools that can help you regain access. In this guide, we’ve ranked the best iPhone password unlocker software that can bypass different types of locks, from standard screen passcodes to Activation Lock.
Best iPhone Unlocker Software
1. AnyUnlock
AnyUnlock is one of the most comprehensive iPhone unlock tools available today. It can remove all types of iPhone locks, including screen passcodes, Apple ID without password, Screen Time restrictions, MDM profiles, and even iTunes backup encryption. It works with the latest iOS version and supports nearly all iPhones, including the newest models.
- Unlock Types: Screen Lock, Apple ID, Screen Time, MDM
- Compatibility: iPhone 5s to iPhone 15 Pro Max; iOS 12 and later
- Price: Starts at ~$39.99/year
- Pros:
- Simple, user-friendly interface
- Supports most lock types
- Works without iTunes or iCloud
- Cons:
- Some features may require device to be reset
2. Tenorshare 4uKey
Tenorshare 4uKey specializes in removing screen locks, perfect for when your iPhone says “iPhone is disabled, connect to iTunes.” It can bypass 4-digit/6-digit passcodes, Face ID, and Touch ID. It also supports Apple ID removal but doesn’t support MDM removal or backup password unlocking.
- Unlock Types: Screen Lock, Apple ID
- Compatibility: iOS 12 to latest, including iPhone 15
- Price: ~$35.95/year
- Pros:
- No need for iTunes
- Straightforward setup and use
- Cons:
- Will erase all device data
- Doesn’t support Screen Time lock removal
3. iMyFone LockWiper
LockWiper is great if you’ve forgotten your Apple ID password or are locked out due to Screen Time. It can also handle standard screen locks. Unlike others, it focuses more on Apple ID-related issues and has a solid success rate with Screen Time bypass.
- Unlock Types: Apple ID, Screen Lock, Screen Time
- Compatibility: iOS 10.0 and later
- Price: ~$39.95/year
- Pros:
- Excellent Apple ID removal success rate
- Can bypass Screen Time lock without data loss
- Cons:
- Interface feels outdated
4. Dr.Fone – Screen Unlock (Wondershare)
Dr.Fone is a well-known name in mobile recovery, and their Screen Unlock tool can remove lock screen passcodes and Apple ID. It’s not as fast as others, but it supports both iOS and Android, making it ideal if you use both platforms.
- Unlock Types: Screen Lock, Apple ID
- Compatibility: iOS 9.0 to latest
- Price: ~$49.95/year
- Pros:
- Reliable for basic unlocking
- Part of a larger toolkit
- Cons:
- Slower than others
- Separate tools for different lock types
5. PassFab iPhone Unlocker
If you just need to bypass a forgotten lock screen passcode or get rid of Activation Lock, PassFab does a decent job. It’s not as fully featured, but it works reliably with screen passcodes.
- Unlock Types: Screen Lock, Apple ID
- Compatibility: iOS 12 and later
- Price: ~$35.99/year
- Pros:
- Clean interface
- Fast unlock process
- Cons:
- No Screen Time removal
- Requires iTunes for some features
6. Joyoshare iPasscode Unlocker
Joyoshare offers a streamlined experience at a lower price point. It can remove 4/6-digit passcodes, Face ID, and Touch ID. While it lacks Apple ID and Screen Time unlock, it’s a solid option for basic passcode issues.
- Unlock Types: Screen Lock
- Compatibility: iOS 9.0 and above
- Price: ~$29.95/year
- Pros:
- Affordable
- Lightweight
- Cons:
- No Apple ID or Screen Time features
Comparison Table
|Software
|Screen Lock
|Apple ID Removal
|Screen Time Reset
|iOS Compatibility
|Starting Price
|Free Trial
|AnyUnlock
|✅
|✅
|✅
|iOS 12+
|$39.99/year
|✅
|Tenorshare 4uKey
|✅
|✅
|❌
|iOS 12+
|$35.95/year
|✅
|iMyFone LockWiper
|✅
|✅
|✅
|iOS 10+
|$39.95/year
|✅
|Dr.Fone – Screen Unlock
|✅
|✅
|❌
|iOS 9+
|$49.95/year
|✅
|PassFab iPhone Unlocker
|✅
|✅
|❌
|iOS 12+
|$35.99/year
|✅
|Joyoshare iPasscode
|✅
|❌
|❌
|iOS 9+
|$29.95/year
|✅
Conclusion
Unlocking a locked or disabled iPhone isn’t as intimidating as it sounds. Whether you’ve forgotten your passcode or are dealing with a more complex issue like Activation Lock, the software tools above can save the day. If you’re still unsure, start with AnyUnlock or Tenorshare 4uKey for the broadest compatibility and easiest process. And as always, if you’re stuck, Apple’s official support might be the safest next step.