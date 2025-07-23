Top 6 iPhone Password Unlocker Tools for Disabled & Locked Devices

Forgot your iPhone passcode or locked out of your device? Whether your iPhone is disabled after too many attempts, tied to a forgotten Apple ID, or restricted by Screen Time, there are several tools that can help you regain access. In this guide, we’ve ranked the best iPhone password unlocker software that can bypass different types of locks, from standard screen passcodes to Activation Lock.

Best iPhone Unlocker Software

AnyUnlock is one of the most comprehensive iPhone unlock tools available today. It can remove all types of iPhone locks, including screen passcodes, Apple ID without password, Screen Time restrictions, MDM profiles, and even iTunes backup encryption. It works with the latest iOS version and supports nearly all iPhones, including the newest models.

Unlock Types: Screen Lock, Apple ID, Screen Time, MDM

Screen Lock, Apple ID, Screen Time, MDM Compatibility: iPhone 5s to iPhone 15 Pro Max; iOS 12 and later

iPhone 5s to iPhone 15 Pro Max; iOS 12 and later Price: Starts at ~$39.99/year

Starts at ~$39.99/year Pros: Simple, user-friendly interface Supports most lock types Works without iTunes or iCloud

Cons: Some features may require device to be reset



Tenorshare 4uKey specializes in removing screen locks, perfect for when your iPhone says “iPhone is disabled, connect to iTunes.” It can bypass 4-digit/6-digit passcodes, Face ID, and Touch ID. It also supports Apple ID removal but doesn’t support MDM removal or backup password unlocking.

Unlock Types: Screen Lock, Apple ID

Screen Lock, Apple ID Compatibility: iOS 12 to latest, including iPhone 15

iOS 12 to latest, including iPhone 15 Price: ~$35.95/year

~$35.95/year Pros: No need for iTunes Straightforward setup and use

Cons: Will erase all device data Doesn’t support Screen Time lock removal



3. iMyFone LockWiper

LockWiper is great if you’ve forgotten your Apple ID password or are locked out due to Screen Time. It can also handle standard screen locks. Unlike others, it focuses more on Apple ID-related issues and has a solid success rate with Screen Time bypass.

Unlock Types: Apple ID, Screen Lock, Screen Time

Apple ID, Screen Lock, Screen Time Compatibility: iOS 10.0 and later

iOS 10.0 and later Price: ~$39.95/year

~$39.95/year Pros: Excellent Apple ID removal success rate Can bypass Screen Time lock without data loss

Cons: Interface feels outdated



Dr.Fone is a well-known name in mobile recovery, and their Screen Unlock tool can remove lock screen passcodes and Apple ID. It’s not as fast as others, but it supports both iOS and Android, making it ideal if you use both platforms.

Unlock Types: Screen Lock, Apple ID

Screen Lock, Apple ID Compatibility: iOS 9.0 to latest

iOS 9.0 to latest Price: ~$49.95/year

~$49.95/year Pros: Reliable for basic unlocking Part of a larger toolkit

Cons: Slower than others Separate tools for different lock types



If you just need to bypass a forgotten lock screen passcode or get rid of Activation Lock, PassFab does a decent job. It’s not as fully featured, but it works reliably with screen passcodes.

Unlock Types: Screen Lock, Apple ID

Screen Lock, Apple ID Compatibility: iOS 12 and later

iOS 12 and later Price: ~$35.99/year

~$35.99/year Pros: Clean interface Fast unlock process

Cons: No Screen Time removal Requires iTunes for some features



Joyoshare offers a streamlined experience at a lower price point. It can remove 4/6-digit passcodes, Face ID, and Touch ID. While it lacks Apple ID and Screen Time unlock, it’s a solid option for basic passcode issues.

Unlock Types: Screen Lock

Screen Lock Compatibility: iOS 9.0 and above

iOS 9.0 and above Price: ~$29.95/year

~$29.95/year Pros: Affordable Lightweight

Cons: No Apple ID or Screen Time features



Comparison Table

Software Screen Lock Apple ID Removal Screen Time Reset iOS Compatibility Starting Price Free Trial AnyUnlock ✅ ✅ ✅ iOS 12+ $39.99/year ✅ Tenorshare 4uKey ✅ ✅ ❌ iOS 12+ $35.95/year ✅ iMyFone LockWiper ✅ ✅ ✅ iOS 10+ $39.95/year ✅ Dr.Fone – Screen Unlock ✅ ✅ ❌ iOS 9+ $49.95/year ✅ PassFab iPhone Unlocker ✅ ✅ ❌ iOS 12+ $35.99/year ✅ Joyoshare iPasscode ✅ ❌ ❌ iOS 9+ $29.95/year ✅

Frequently Asked Questions

Is it legal to use unlock software? Yes, as long as you’re unlocking your own device or one you have authorization to access. Can I unlock my iPhone without iTunes or iCloud? Yes, all the tools listed work independently of iTunes and iCloud. What if Find My iPhone is enabled? You’ll need to disable Find My iPhone to remove Apple ID. If you can’t, only Apple can help.





Conclusion

Unlocking a locked or disabled iPhone isn’t as intimidating as it sounds. Whether you’ve forgotten your passcode or are dealing with a more complex issue like Activation Lock, the software tools above can save the day. If you’re still unsure, start with AnyUnlock or Tenorshare 4uKey for the broadest compatibility and easiest process. And as always, if you’re stuck, Apple’s official support might be the safest next step.