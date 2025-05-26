Traveling Abroad? What to Know About Your iPhone and eSIM

Traveling these days can feel like a nightmare, especially if you’re unfamiliar with how an eSIM works with your iPhone. From experiencing endless lines at the airport to cold food on the plane, is this really the time you need to be worrying about international roaming and surprise bills from your wireless carrier? I certainly don’t think so. Below, I dive into what you should know about an eSIM and your iPhone, as well as provide you with some options when it comes to international travel and cellular roaming.

eSIM and iPhone: What You Should Know Before Traveling

For those not entirely familiar with a Subscriber Identity Module, or SIM, it’s what allows you to connect to a cellular provider and receive service through your phone. While this can often be a physical card you insert into your device, it can also be an electronic card, or eSIM. With an eSIM, you typically connect it to your device through your cellular settings, with your device providing instructions on the easiest method.

Photo credit: Apple

If you bought your iPhone in the United States recently, you’re likely already pretty familiar with what an eSIM is. It was the iPhone X series that first began implementing them as an option. However, since the iPhone 14, Apple has done away with a physical SIM slot for iPhone models in the United States, replacing the SIM slot with eSIM-only support. While some may be unhappy with the lack of a physical option, there are some benefits to going completely digital.

As an example, Apple introduced a dual SIM option with the release of the iPhone 13, meaning users can easily switch back-and-forth between two different eSIMs. While going digital provides a variety of benefits, such as convenience, flexibility, and additional cost savings, there’s plenty of benefits for using a dual eSIM as well.

This is especially true when traveling.

The Benefits of an eSIM and the Cost of International Roaming

Whether traveling for business or for pleasure, avoiding expensive roaming fees can be crucial for anyone with a cellphone. For example, if you’re an American and you’re in need of an eSIM for Europe and the UK, having something that works with these countries is going to save you a lot of money for the duration of your trip.

Let’s look at Verizon, one of the most popular wireless carriers in the United States. If you leave the United States, Puerto Rico, or the U.S. Virgin Islands, the company considers that international roaming, meaning you’re now subject to additional fees. While Verizon does have international roaming plans, they can be rather expensive and may not provide you with everything you need for your trip, including data, text, and talk.

To make things slightly more complicated, Verizon expects you to have an international plan ready before you travel, with Pay as You Go Rates being even more expensive. While those who frequently travel are likely familiar with this, those who travel infrequently or for the first time may be unaware of this situation entirely.

Modern Solutions: Why You Can Benefit from Going Third-Party

While the majority of modern cellular providers will offer international roaming plans, going with a third-party alternative can provide more options and flexibility. Depending on which company you go with for your travel needs, different businesses may offer different rates. Additionally, going the traditional route means you may still run into unexpected charges or surprise bills.

Choosing a third-party for your international needs means all of the information you need is available to you upfront, rather than experiencing surprises later. This means rather than worrying about how many talk minutes you’re using or how much data you’ve downloaded, you can focus on what really matters during your trip.

Along with having rates that are straightforward, going third-party can also save you time. Rather than spending countless hours on the phone navigating menus only to find yourself speaking to a robot, many third-party alternatives offer a no-bull approach to ensuring you have a fast and reliable connection. This means instant access to cellular and data as soon as you land at that tropical destination, or it means not having to wait for your wireless carrier to offer you support as you begin an important meeting with international clients.

Companies such as Nomad can provide the cellular options you need at rates that will make your wallet happy. Of course, remember that if you’re using a newer iPhone, swapping between your eSIMs can also be a breeze.

Staying Ahead of the Game: Why This Matters

If you plan on taking that paradise vacation you’ve always dreamed of, be sure to plan ahead. This is especially true and critical when traveling overseas or internationally. Just like ensuring you have all the proper vaccinations and protections for your health, you should plan for your cellphone to be adequately prepared ahead of time. Ensuring you’re properly prepared can be even more critical during a business trip as well.

While there’s certainly nothing wrong with relying on your cellular provider for international travel, going an alternative route can save you money, ensure a better wireless connection, and save you from a variety of headaches down the line. Remember that many third-party options can provide additional discounts through promotions as well. Do your best to research your options before you travel, but be prepared so you’re not scrambling when you should be relaxing.