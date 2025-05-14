Two Years with the AirPods Pro 2: Still Worth the Money?

After spending nearly two years with the AirPods Pro 2, I have a question for everyone: are they still worth your money in 2025? With so many options for wireless earbuds these days, it may seem like a good idea to go with a cheaper option over Apple’s offerings. I don’t think that’s the case. Today, I want to give you a rundown on why I think these are still a great choice in 2025 and what you can expect from the little earbuds that could.

A Quick Rundown: Looking at the AirPods Pro 2

Announced in September 2023 during Apple’s “Wonderlust” event, the second-generation AirPods Pro build upon the success of the previous iteration. Featuring USB-C charging (including the ability to charge via cable with an iPhone 15 or newer), double the Active Noise Cancellation power of the previous model, Transparency Mode, and more, the AirPods Pro showcase Apple’s devotion to sound.

Many of the new features are thanks to the hardware upgrades in the AirPods, which now feature the H2 chip, delivering even more power to the drivers and amplifiers. Additionally, iOS 17 introduced a number of notable improvements for the AirPods Pro 2 inside its ecosystem as well. This includes lossless audio for the Apple Vision Pro, personalized audio via machine learning, Conversational Awareness and Adaptive Audio.

Following the cliché, big things really do come in small packages. The AirPods Pro 2 deliver high-quality audio. Whether you’re wanting to listen to some bass-rattling sludge metal, thumping hip-hop, or simply enjoy a calming podcast, these little earphones deliver high-fidelity sound with all the clarity and nuance audiophiles have come to expect.

While all of this sounds great on paper (well, a computer screen), how does it translate to real life? Let’s take a look at what works and what doesn’t.

Bathed in Sound: What to Like About the AirPods Pro 2

I’m a music nerd. I need constant sound and music in my life, practically at all times. When I’m not destroying my hearing on stage with amplifier feedback, I’m likely checking out what’s new from a variety of genres. Thanks to my AirPods Pro 2, bass in a Gucci Mane song goes straight to my brain with an energy I would expect from a dance club, whereas a Frank Zappa guitar solo has all its piercing highs thanks to the power of these earbuds. Whether it’s trying to shock my senses with harsh noise or relax with a bit of cool jazz, it’s hard not to appreciate the adaptability of the AirPods’ speakers.

Ensuring the proper fit will provide the best experience. Note: these may be slightly too large, and you can see them protruding from my ear.

As if a typical listening experience wasn’t pleasurable enough, personalized Spatial Audio can crank your experience to 11, and the numerous hearing health features ensure that you’re keeping your ears pristine. This includes hearing aid options as well as a hearing test you can perform. Concerning the hearing protection, one thing I really appreciate is the notification I get informing me that I’ve listened to music too loudly and for too long. For those who don’t need instructions for rocking, you are free to ignore the message (it’s your hearing, after all).

Along with monitoring your hearing health and producing fantastic sound, the inward-facing microphone performs great as well. Taking a phone call while jamming some tunes on my bike is not only straightforward, but even in louder environments my conversations over the phone are clear for me and the receiver.

And that’s not even getting to the other benefits of the Pods.

Staying Juicy: A Quick Look at the Charging Case

For me, AirPods reign supreme for their size and simplicity. The portability and convenience of Apple’s Charging Case makes carrying these bad boys around easier than carrying a set of car keys (and compatibility with Find My ensures you never lose them). Having access to high-quality audio directly in my pocket at all times is incredible for me: the AirPods Pro 2 virtually never leave my side, becoming a go-to essential for my pockets alongside my iPhone.

Another positive about the Charging Case is its adaptability when needing a charge. Thanks to USB-C, charging the Case with another Apple device is super easy, and you also have the option to charge it via an Apple Watch Charger or a straightforward charging cable.

For me, charging is never a problem. Considering the Charging Case provides up to 30 hours of battery life alongside the Pro’s six hours of life, keeping things juiced for me is as easy as charging the Case for a couple of minutes. While those working eight-hour shifts may need a bit more power, I find the quick chargeability of the Case can make this burden a little easier.

What Could Use Work: Keeping Things Clean

Taking a look at the negatives of the AirPods, the issues are few and far between. As mentioned in my gym review (where I also discuss fitting your AirPods), the touch controls on the stems can take a bit of getting used to. This is especially true because pausing a track requires one tap, while skipping a song takes two. Even today, I’ll try to skip a song only to accidentally pause my music. While this doesn’t happen too often, it can take some finesse and a little practice to master the touch controls.

It’s not just your mom who knows when you don’t clean your ears.

Another small issue is keeping the AirPods Pro clean. However, how often you have to clean them depends largely on how often you clean your ears. Embarrassingly, there’s been more than one occasion where I’ve taken the Pods out of my ears only to discover a rather disgusting residue. Fortunately, your AirPods will provide a notification if they need cleaning, though you may find yourself relying on the suction method to clean them. Truthfully, this has only been necessary for me once.

While neither of these fully detract from the listening experience, be aware that some minor issues may come into play.

Are the AirPods Pro 2 Worth It in 2025?

While I absolutely adore my AirPods Pro, I would consider waiting to hear more news about the AirPods Pro 3 before taking a full-price plunge. While little is currently known about the next generation, if you can find a great deal on the second-generation Pods, or you don’t think you have an interest in new features, then the AirPods Pro 2 are absolutely worth the money.

Were mine to break today, I would likely immediately go and replace them, which is high praise from a cheapskate such as myself. While some may argue that there are better quality earbuds, such as the Bose QuietComfort earbuds or the Sennheiser Momentums, AirPods are slightly cheaper than many premium earphones while being the perfect fit within the Apple ecosystem. If you own an iPhone, AirPods are the perfect companion.

If you’re looking for a supreme audio experience with fantastic portability and battery life, I think the AirPods Pro 2 are one of the best options out there.