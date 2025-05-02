Two Years with the iPhone 15 Pro: The Case for Going Caseless

Today, I’m taking a look at the iPhone 15 Pro after having it as a daily driver for two years. While the news and rumor mill is churning away about what’s going on with the iPhone 17, I wanted to let people know the iPhone 15 Pro still has a lot of potential in the year of our lord 2025. Along with the Pro still being a fantastic device, I also think it’s time that folks get over the stigma that an iPhone needs a phone case. Join me as I explain why the device is still a good purchase, and why it may be time to run naked and free.

A (Brief) History of the iPhone Screen

For years, the iPhone got a bad rap due to a front screen that was seemingly incredibly easy to break. Personally, I’m no stranger to a broken screen myself; with my fastest breaking time being an iPhone 5c that lasted all of a week before I smashed the front screen ever so epically.

Why yes, my iPhone 15 is also my primary camera. Why do you ask?

While Apple used manufacturer Corning’s Gorilla Glass, this glass also saw its own evolution, one that I do not have time to delve into at this time. However, Peter from GSMArena has an excellent article on the subject. At one point, the internet began largely assuming that Apple was implementing “bad” glass on purpose: choosing to go with Gorilla Glass over stronger materials so that users continuously needed to buy a new phone. However, as this Vice article points out, stronger glass would have made the iPhone more expensive at the time.

While Apple did and continues to use Corning/Gorilla Glass, today the front panel has undergone further evolution. In fact, it was the iPhone 12 series that began using a ceramic shield for the front of the device, providing fantastic durability. While even the iPhone 16 is touting a screen stronger than the iPhone 15, today’s technology has made hard cases redundant.

iPhone 15 Pro Two Years Later: Adaptable and Sturdy

This finally brings me to my iPhone 15 Pro. For two years now, I’ve gone without a case on my device, opting instead to pay for the monthly Apple Care+ plan. While I originally bought a case for the Pro, I found it far too bulky, especially for my pocket: the 8.25mm depth of the iPhone 15 is noticeable over the 7.4mm depth of the iPhone 12 Pro, especially with a case. It was a matter of minutes before I decided it was time for a separation.

Despite the fact that I adore my iPhone 15 Pro and write about the iPhone in general for a living, it’s hard to convince me that you need to upgrade more than every two years. Considering the price you pay, the device should last a while, right? While skipping the iPhone 16 cuts me out of certain features, such as the A18 chip and Camera Control, I’ve been more than happy with my iPhone 15 Pro for the duration of its life.

For me, the Action Button is great for a variety of tasks, even if I only use it for a flashlight, and Apple finally adopting USB-C has been nothing but a godsend in my book. The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display shines as bright as it did on day one, and still retaining 89% of my batteries’ maximum capacity keeps me juiced for most of the day despite my extremely heavy usage.

However, I only want to briefly touch upon these features, as my objective in this article is for you to ditch your phone case.

Heart of Glass: Why I Love the iPhone 15 Pro

I’ll admit, I’m not exactly kind to my iPhone. It’s fairly common for me to throw my phone around at the gym, as is practically expected, and there’s been more than one night my device has fallen off my bedside table face-first onto the floor. Honestly, the only thing I’ve yet to do with this device–knock on wood–is drop it directly onto concrete. While I’m not willing to pull a Mythbusters-esque exposé with my primary device, I will admit that the concrete drop is perhaps one reason someone should consider a protective case.

While I’m confident that the iPhone 15 Pro has incredibly strong glass, it is far from scratch-proof. Perhaps the most egregious one on my personal device stems from when I had to retrieve my iPhone from underneath my car seat, which produced a fantastic gash on my screen as I accidentally dragged it across the seat’s metal under-frame.

While this one was admittedly my fault, there are plenty of scratches on my screen that I simply have no idea what their point of origin is. Typically preferring to keep my device in my pants pocket separate from anything else, it’s hard to pinpoint what is the exact cause behind the numerous tiny scratches at the corners of my screen. Despite this article insisting a phone case is useless, I would still recommend getting a screen protector.

So Who Should Get the iPhone 15 Pro Today?

Considering Apple has only improved the front screen between the iPhone 15 and 16 models, or so Apple says, I still believe there’s a market for this powerful device. I’ve certainly gone on long enough about how much I love it, but is there still a market for it in 2025 and beyond? I believe so.

If you’re behind a couple of generations (think iPhone 12 or older), then I think this device is going to still hold up well for a number of years. You should receive updates for a good while, and upgrading now will still feel like you’ve been propelled light years into the future. At this point, finding one for cheap should also be relatively easy.

Ending with my thoughts on going caseless, so long as you’re not working in an industry that’s potentially hazardous for a device, such as construction or outdoor work, I think folks should accept letting their devices be free. While phone cases do add a bit of style and personality to your device, I think it’s time everyone enjoys the feeling of having a naked iPhone in their hands. Plus, you can always get Apple Care+ like me if you’re paranoid. It will offer more protection outside of your screen in the long run.

While I defend the iPhone’s glass, you may still want to slap a screen protector on it if you have a true interest in keeping things pristine.