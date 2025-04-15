Upcoming Apple Arcade Games That Might Be Worth Subscribing for in 2025

When Apple Arcade launched in 2019, the initial public reaction was “Why should I pay monthly for mobile games?” Most people are used to free-to-play apps. Although they generally come with ads and add-ons, they’re technically still free. You can imagine how this made the subscription-based model a hard sell.

That said, Apple has been playing the long game. Over the years, the Arcade library has grown, and some of its recent titles are actually pretty interesting. If you’ve been on the fence, these upcoming 2025 releases might finally make that $6.99 monthly fee worth it.

Doodle Jump is one of the most iconic games from the early days of the App Store, and now its sequel actually adds something new. You still guide your springy alien up endless platforms, but now with themed maps and daily challenges that keep things fresh. It’s a nostalgic throwback that doesn’t feel dated, plus the Arcade version cuts out ads entirely.

Think Subway Surfers, but in the LEGO universe. You race through Heartlake City collecting coins, dodging obstacles, and unlocking new characters from the LEGO Friends lineup. It’s a fast, colorful runner that’s easy to pick up and fun to zone out with. If you’ve got a soft spot for LEGO, this one’s a no-brainer.

This game takes the idea of a card battler and flips it. You play through hundreds of quick mini-games where each card is its own little challenge—some are races, others are button-mashers or head-to-head games. It’s fast, weird, and surprisingly strategic. Great if you want something that keeps you guessing with every round.

My Dear Farm is a cozy little farming sim where you design your space, grow crops, and collect decorations. The art is cute, the controls are smooth, and everything just feels relaxing. It’s less about hard goals and more about making your digital farm look exactly how you want it. Think Farmville, but way more charming.

This one’s for golf fans who care about precision. You’re not swinging in real life, but you do manage spin, aim, and power across real PGA TOUR courses. It’s more technical than it looks, and the skill ceiling is surprisingly high. If you’re into sports sims that focus on strategy over speed, this is worth downloading.

This isn’t your average word search. You hunt for themed words in a grid, but the layout and categories change constantly to keep things from getting repetitive. It’s a satisfying brain workout and easy to dip into when you have a few minutes to kill. Plus, the Arcade version skips the usual energy meters and ads.

With My Buddy is a virtual pet sim built for comfort. You feed, pet, and hang out with animated cats and dogs that feel surprisingly responsive. It’s wholesome and relaxing, especially if you love animals but can’t care for one IRL. You won’t find complex mechanics here, just a well-made, feel-good companion app.

This one’s perfect if you love cute things and match-3 puzzles. It features San-X characters like Rilakkuma and Sumikko Gurashi in a simple game where you link matching icons to clear the board. The visuals are soft, the sound design is chill, and it’s easy to keep playing just for the cozy vibe.

