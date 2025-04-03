Best Upgrade Options for iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max Owners

If you’re still using an iPhone XR, XS, or XS Max, you’re about to face a big decision. With iOS 19 expected to drop support for these 2018 models, you won’t get new features or major security updates. While your phone will still work, it’s time to consider upgrading. But what’s the best replacement? Let’s break it down.
Why Upgrade Now?
Apple generally supports iPhones for six to seven years, and the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max (equipped with the A12 Bionic chip) are nearing the end of that cycle. With the release of iOS 19, these models will stop receiving software updates, lose essential security patches, face decreasing app compatibility, and experience a sharp decline in resale value. To ensure your device remains secure and up to date, upgrading sooner rather than later is a wise decision.
Best iPhone Upgrades by Budget
1. Best Budget Option: iPhone SE (3rd Gen)
Why?
Pros
Cons
Ideal For
The cheapest way to stay current while keeping the home button and Touch ID.