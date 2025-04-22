Vision Pro Was Too Expensive To Fail, Will Vision Air Be Cheap Enough To Succeed?

What comes to mind when you see the Apple Vision Pro? Apple might call it innovative or disruptive, but right now it’s just an expensive novelty item. At $3,499, I can’t see too many people buying it. If the rumored Vision Air hits the shelves soon, however, it could entirely shift market perception. More people might actually start buying it if it costs as much as an iPhone. Here’s why Apple needs to release this new (and cheap) entry-level model ASAP!

Why Vision Pro’s Price Point Was Never Sustainable

The Vision Pro was priced like a luxury item, not a mass-market device. And that was always a problem. For that much money, users expected something that could replace both their laptop and iPhone. But in reality, the AVP functioned more like an experimental extension of those devices—cool, but limited.

Even early adopters on Reddit and developer forums pointed out that it was hard to justify the long-term cost. Most apps weren’t built for spatial computing yet, and the use cases didn’t go far beyond watching content or checking email in a floating window. The price locked out the exact group Apple needed: developers, creators, and curious everyday users. That’s not a sustainable strategy if Apple wants visionOS to grow.

Vision Air’s Job Is Bigger Than Selling Units

In my opinion, Apple is selling an entirely new platform, not a headset variation. Vision Air’s real job is to grow the user base and give developers a reason to care about visionOS. At $3,499, the Pro model doesn’t achieve that. If Vision Air can bring in more people, Apple might finally get the scale it needs.

Think of Vision Air as the iPad mini or iPhone SE of the headset world. It might not have the flashiest features, but it’s the gateway. And it’s essential for long-term adoption. Developers won’t build for visionOS unless there’s a guaranteed audience, and users won’t commit unless there’s software worth using. Vision Air is supposed to fix both sides of that problem.

What’s the Minimum Vision Air Needs to Succeed?

If Apple wants Vision Air to work, it has to hit a few non-negotiables. The price needs to be closer to $1,500. And it still has to offer the core Vision Pro experience: reliable eye tracking, gesture controls, full support for visionOS apps, and decent comfort.

What it doesn’t need are the extras—no EyeSight display, no ultra-premium materials, and no redundant sensors. Those can go. But if it skips the fundamentals or cuts too deep, people won’t feel like they’re getting an “Apple-level” product. Vision Air can’t just be cheap. It has to feel like a headset worth using every day.

That said, price is just part of the problem. Even if Apple nails the hardware with Vision Air, it won’t matter unless visionOS becomes more capable. From app stability to multitasking flow, the platform needs serious work before the headset can go mainstream.