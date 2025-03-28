Vivo Vision vs. Apple Vision Pro: A Side-by-Side Comparison

China’s Vivo just unveiled its first-ever mixed-reality headset: the Vivo Vision. The name and overall design closely mirror the Apple Vision Pro that was released in June 2023, making it look like a near replica. Also, Vivo adopted Apple’s terminology, using “spatial computer” in promotions. With many already calling it an affordable alternative, here’s an early comparison to see how they stack up.

Vivo Vision vs Apple Vision Pro: Overall Design

While some mixed-reality headsets like Samsung Android XR and Play for Dream MR look clearly inspired by Apple Vision Pro, Vivo Vision appears to be an evident clone.

Vivo Vision shares the Apple Vision Pro’s gray fabric facial interface, curved glass front visor, downwards-facing cameras, knitted headband, connector, and an external battery connected to a braided cable. The only notable design difference is that it has metallic side arms rather than Vision Pro’s white plastic ones.

Beyond the similar design, there could be some improvements. The main body looks sleek and slightly lighter. Also, there’s no sign of a front-mounted screen, which was one of the more cumbersome elements of Apple’s spatial computer. However, we’ll have to wait and see if these features make it to the final product.

The overall design might look similar, but we expect plenty of differences under the hood. At the moment, we don’t know what’s powering the Vivo headset, so we’ll have to wait for a fair comparison.

Vivo Vision vs Apple Vision Pro: Features & Technology

Image Credits: Apple

The Apple Vision Pro is equipped with dual micro OLED displays which allows for an immersive 4K resolution. It has a life-centric, full-scale immersive UI with a 3D layered responsive design that blends into your environment.

One of the strongest suits of Vision Pro is its magical eye-tracking. You can navigate the entire UI with your eyes. The intelligent eye-tracking system detects even the slightest of movements and can also predict when you’re likely to make a click.

There are four built-in depth sensors, aimed outwards and downwards that intelligently track your hand gestures. So, you don’t need any dumb controllers or extra equipment, everything can be controlled with your eyes, hands, and voice. We’ll have to see if Vivo’s offering matches that high-set bar.

Vivo has remained tight-lipped on the technical specifications of its headset like the weight, processor, display technology & resolution, and battery life. That said, we can speculate on some features.

Vivo Vision has a pair of downwards-facing cameras, which suggests the headset may use advanced head-tracking gestures like Vision Pro. Also, eye tracking would be a key feature of Vivo Vision, but we’ll have to see if it matches the level of Vision Pro.

The use of an external battery in an aluminum casing implies the headset will feature a fairly powerful processor and integrated interface. Like Vision Pro seamlessly blends in with the Apple ecosystem, Vivo Vision should integrate with its ecosystem of smartphones and we.

Vivo Vision vs Apple Vision Pro: Price

Apple Vision Pro is a premium, high-end mixed reality headset that starts at $3499. This hefty price tag stems from its high-resolution displays, powerful processors, and top-notch sensors.

Currently, we have no information about how much Vivo Vision would cost. When it comes to smartphones, Vivo lands somewhere between mid-range to affordable price range. Since Vivo doesn’t launch products with luxe price labels, we can speculate that Vivo Vision would have an affordable price range than Apple’s Vision Pro.

Vivo Vision vs Apple Vision Pro: Target Audience

Apple Vision Pro is positioned as a luxury product and targets premium consumers and professionals. This includes healthcare experts, tech enthusiasts, and loyal Apple fans who have already invested in the ecosystem. It is designed for users who need a no-compromise spatial computer that delivers cutting-edge technology for work, entertainment, and immersive AR/VR experiences.

On the flip side, Vivo Vision’s target audience could be consumers looking for affordable AR/VR solutions without breaking the bank. If Vivo nails an incredible performance at a lower price point, it could attract a wider audience, rather than being labeled as a niche product like Vision Pro. In fact, it could serve some tough competition to other headsets available such as Meta Quest 3.

Vivo Vision is expected to launch in mid-2025. At the moment, we have no information regarding its availability outside China.

We’ll keep you updated as soon as we get more info on pricing, hardware specs, and all the exciting details!