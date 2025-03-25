watchOS 12 Wishlist: 10 Features We Wish To See in the Upcoming Version

From a luxe fashion accessory to one of the best health wearables, the Apple Watch has come a long way. Every year, Apple adds new features with watchOS updates, but some essentials are still missing. As we celebrate the Apple Watch’s 10th anniversary in 2025, I’m hopeful for an innovative software update that delivers the features we’ve been waiting for. Here’s our watchOS 12 wishlist!

1. AI Integration

In 2024, Apple entered the AI scene with Apple Intelligence, but it’s currently limited to specific iPhone, iPad, and Mac models. While the Apple Watch utilizes machine learning for some health and fitness features, it lacks a true AI experience. We hope the tech titan will expand Apple Intelligence to the smartwatch lineup in 2025.

An AI-generated heath summary feature would provide an easy-to-understand summary that covers all the essentials, without any jargon. Imagine how easy it would be to understand the ECG graphs, cluttered charts, and lengthy reports.

Yes, AI requires a lot of processing power and memory, and a smartwatch might not be powerful enough. But, we could trigger an AI feature on the Apple Watch and offload the processing to the connected iPhone.

Well, this wish aligns with Apple’s recent plans to add cameras and AI capabilities to the Apple Watch.

2. A Watch Face Store

I’m sure it’s not only me, a watch face store would be on every Apple Watch user’s wishlist. It’s been almost a decade since the original Apple Watch and we still have to settle for first-party faces. The demand has been in conversation since 2015, but third-party watch faces remain one of the biggest features missing in watchOS.

Apple has consistently said that third-party watch faces could interfere with watchOS functionality. However, I see this more as an excuse than a legitimate concern. Surely, there’s a way to come up with a solution that preserves the original functionality while allowing for customization. A third-party watch face store would let users design, customize, and download faces, offering a one-stop solution for all things watch face.

Also, It would be great if Apple allowed more flexibility with first-party watch faces—like adding complications or having watchOS suggest useful options based on my daily habits and favorite apps.

3. Programmable Side Button

Image Credit: Apple

A programmable side button has always been in my watchOS wishlist. When Apple launched watchOS 10 in 2023, it changed the way users could access Control Center and App Switcher. Many didn’t welcome this change (including me) and initially found it damn confusing. Of course, nobody likes changing features they’ve grown accustomed to.

The Ultra models feature a programmable side button, but the standard models still lack this option. Instead of relying on a mix of the side button, Digital Crown, and swipe gestures to navigate functionality, we should have a programmable side button. I frequently use the Stopwatch on my watch, so it would be useful if I could map it to the side button for quicker access.

Also, imagine setting the side button with double presses—Control Center with one press, Workout app with two. While this feature isn’t available yet on the Ultra models, we can still dream! That said, a programmable side button in watchOS 12 isn’t a big ask.

4. Quick Access to Step Count

I don’t get why accessing the step count on an Apple Watch is so complicated. Why do I need to visit the Activity app and swipe through four screens, every time I wish to see my step count? It might not be an issue for someone who rarely tracks steps, but for someone like me who checks those numbers a dozen times a day, it’s a hassle.

I recently took on a challenge to hit 15K steps a day, but my Apple Watch makes it a struggle to check my progress with a quick glance. I should be able to see my step count right on the watch face! What’s the point of a smartwatch if it can’t show me the basics at a glance? Apple, it’s really time to ditch these annoyances and give us easy access to step count in watchOS 12.

5. Redesigned Nightstand Mode

Image Credit: Apple

Another thing I wish to see in watchOS 12 is an all-new Nightstand mode. The Apple Watch has always had a boring, not-so-useful Nightstand mode that shows a Digital Watch, upcoming alarms, and red/green battery symbols. I hope the 2025 update brings a customizable Nightstand mode with an analog clock option and the ability to add photos—like the StandBy mode in iOS 17.

Also, it would be fun to have the Always-on Display functionality in the Nightstand mode. As of now, Nightstand mode is activated when your watch is charging. However, the display only stays on for a few seconds and turns off automatically until you tap the screen. With watchOS 12, Apple should make Nightstand mode truly useful by offering an Always-On display that shows key information at a glance, all the time.

Since the Always-On Display has been around since the Apple Watch Series 5, I’m not asking for a new feature—just extend it to Nightstand mode. Of course, there should be an option to dim the brightness or turn it off for light sleepers.

6. More Customizations in the Activity App

Image Credit: Apple

With watchOS 11, Apple finally allowed us to customize our everyday goals and pause our rings for rest & recovery. This was a much-needed addition, but there’s still a big room for improvement. Honestly, the Activity app lacks customization options, and users have to switch to a third-party app.

Imagine if we could set more specific weekly or monthly goals on Apple Watch. For example, setting a target to run six days a week or to hit 200 km in a month. This would give us a more personalized and structured approach to our fitness journeys.

7. Smarter Sleep Tracking

Image Credit: Apple

Apple introduced Sleep Tracking in watchOS 8 and considerably improved it in the subsequent versions. That said, I think Apple still has a lot to catch up. The current sleep tracking only works when you enable Sleep Focus or set up a sleep schedule. You get insights into your resting heart rate, respiratory rate, and different sleep stages—Deep, Core, and REM.

Do you think this tracking is smart enough? Well, most users don’t think so. If you don’t have a fixed bed and wake-up time, you can’t expect accurate results. Also, the current tracking doesn’t take into account those short naps that happen outside the night sleep schedules.

I hope watchOS 12 introduces automatic and smarter sleep tracking that adapts to my routine and provides insights into my sleep quality. It should also let me know if I’ve rested enough for the next day’s workout or busy schedule.

8. A Body Battery Feature

Image Credit: Garmin

I badly want watchOS 12 to offer an energy-level tracker inspired by Garmin’s amazing Body Battery feature. It combines your heart rate, stress levels, and activity data to give you an energy score out of 100, showing you how much energy your body has throughout the day. With key factors like sleep, recovery, travel, and workout intensity, it provides a comprehensive view of both your physical and mental state.

It would be a game-changer for Apple Watch. Apart from fitness tracking, it will focus on overall well-being. You will have a clear idea of whether you’re ready to push yourself for that last mile or if it’s time to take a break and keep your heart rate down. This feature could turn an Apple Watch into more of a personal wellness assistant that can guide you to make smarter and more productive decisions.

9. Mental Health Tracking

Image Credit: Apple

I feel mental health is equally, if not more, important than physical health. Move, Stand, and Exercise shouldn’t be the only goals to determine overall well-being. Apple lets us track our physical health with the Activity app, but watchOS still lacks a solid mechanism for mental health tracking.

In addition to hypertension detection, I badly wish watchOS 12 could detect anxiety and stress levels, and alert users in case the numbers exceed a specific threshold. There should be a way to track and log your mental health like some sort of illness, stress, or sudden life changes. Rather than throwing alerts to complete my physical goals, sometimes I want my smartwatch to calm me down or applaud me for pushing through the day when I’m on the verge of giving up.

While there are some third-party apps to track stress levels, nothing can beat a built-in functionality with a more holistic approach.

10. More Workouts

Image Credit: Apple

Last, but not least, I hope watchOS 12 adds more options and customizations in the Workout app. While the Workout app is great for running, cycling, and similar activities, it falls short when it comes to structured strength training, Pilates, yoga, and other diverse workouts.

With the 2025 update, I wish Apple would expand the workout categories and allow users to customize workout types, target heart rate, distance, time, and more. Additionally, integrating the Workout app with Apple Maps would be a fantastic addition to running, hiking, and other outdoor activities.