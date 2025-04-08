watchOS 12 Won’t Support These Apple Watch Models

Going by the rumor mills, watchOS 12 will be a significant update with several new add-ons. Just like iOS 19, the upcoming watchOS version may sport a glass design inspired by visionOS. But what about device compatibility? If you own an older model, you might wonder whether or not your smartwatch will still get the upcoming update. Here’s what we know.

Which Apple Watch Models Will Support watchOS 12?

The bad news is that watchOS 12 will likely ditch support for the Apple Watch Series 6. The biggest shortcoming that may go against it is the aging S6 chip. As for the Apple Watch Series 7, it will be a touch-and-go. Although I’m going to count it in, there is a decent chance it might get axed as well.

Apple Watch Series 3 (set to arrive this fall)

Apple Watch Series 11 (will launch this fall)

Apple Watch SE 3 (to launch this fall)

Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch SE 2

Apple Watch Series 7 (hit or miss)

While it’s great to get the latest operating system on an aging device, you need to be wary of the tradeoffs. The advanced watchOS features tend to cause issues like sluggishness, battery drain, and even random overheating on a worn device with a less capable chip.

So, you shouldn’t let the disappointment of missing out on the watchOS 12 support impact the love you have for your Apple Watch.