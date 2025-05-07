Wednesday App Finder: An AI Driving Assistant in Your iPhone

While many cars nowadays feature some sort of smart infotainment system, most of them only perform basic tasks. Sure, you can check your fuel usage in real time, but what about some actual advice for your daily commute? This iOS app does just that, turning your iPhone into an AI-powered driving assistant.

DriveMind: A Copilot Analyzing Your Driving

Apps like Waze help you with real-time traffic information, but they do little to improve your skills. DriveMind, on the other hand, acts as a driving assistant, analyzing your habits alongside external traffic.

This is useful for a number of reasons. For starters, you can understand which parts of your route demand more attention so that you can plan accordingly. There is also an option to log your ride statistics like route, duration, speed, and driving behavior. The latter also grades you through “DriveScore,” which claims to rate if your driving is safe.

iPhone Driving Assistant: DriveMind Works for Racing as Well

Lastly, for those who like to hit the tracks now and then, there are racing options as well. You can measure how long your car takes to reach 60MPH or your quarter-mile times. There’s also an option to customize the distance for time-tracking.

NOTE When on the streets, drive safe. Car races are only legal when done in a licensed racetrack. Always wear your seatbelts and, when racing, additional protective equipment.

One of DriveMind’s strongest points is that all this analysis is done in-device. You can sync information with your other devices using iCloud, if you wish. If not, the data stays stored locally.

DriveMind has a free tier, with advanced features requiring a premium subscription. It costs $5 per month or $35 per year and comes with a 7-day trial.

