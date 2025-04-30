Wednesday App Finder: An AI Image Detector on Your iPhone

We all have that one relative (sometimes, many) who often spreads misinformation like false news and fake images. Luckily, there’s a quick way to debunk whatever fabrications they’re sending. This iOS app transforms your iPhone into a handy AI image detector, check it out!

ImgDetect: Detecting AI-generated Images With Your iPhone

With ImgDetect, just submit the image and the app finds out if it’s an actual photo or not. No need to check metadata details, perform deep analysis, technical aspects, or anything.

This is not as thorough as professional testing, so it can’t be used as legal evidence or anything serious like that. It is, however, handy for quick fact-checking, even if rudimentary.

Using ImgDetect in iOS

ImgDetect is very simple: submit an image, the app analyses it, and tells you whether it’s real or AI-generated. It takes a few seconds at most, and even displays the result’s level of confidence.

I tested the app with three pictures: one was a real photo, the other two were AI-generated images. ImgDetect guessed all three of them correctly.

The major issue with the app is its pricing. I was only able to test the three images mentioned above, and it directed me to the Pro subscription page. Neither ImgDetect’s website nor its App Store listing explain if the threshold resets after some time. Therefore, you may end up being limited to three detections and nothing more.

Interested in using your iPhone as an AI image detector? ImgDetect has two plans: the weekly subscription costs $3, or you can pay $30 per year for unlimited detections.