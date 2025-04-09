Wednesday App Finder: Focus Using Dolax Binaural Sounds in iOS

As someone diagnosed with ADHD, I’m always up to try anything that may help me focus. I have found some ways to achieve that, like using multiple screens — window switching is a major distraction trap. Perhaps the most effective, for me, is soundscapes and binaural sounds, and Dolax is the perfect iOS app for the job.

Dolax, a Binaural Sounds and Soundscapes Collection App for iOS

For a while, I used Spotify (and later, Apple Music) playlists to find music and sounds that help me focus. This approach has flaws, however, especially because these playlists may be too short, or have ineffective tracks, and so on.

Dolax solves that by bringing a collection of sounds, instead of a “music app”. It allows you to build the perfect audio setting, including binaural waves, ambient sounds, classical music, and so on.

Using Dolax in iOS

When you first open Dolax, the app asks a few questions about your habits, struggles, and objectives. It supposedly offers customized experiences based on what you need to achieve, like better focus or a higher sleep quality.

In practice, I didn’t find the questions helped shape up significantly my audio selection. Despite pointing out that my main objective was improving my focus, it offered many presets that claim to enhance sleep.

Since the app is still in the beta stage — more on that shortly — this will likely be improved before a general release. Also, there are many customization options, so you can create your own soundscape instead of using the pre-built ones.

To do that, just select Sounds in the bottom menu. The selection is quite broad, featuring binaural waves, colored noises, ambient sounds, and more, sorted by category. You can also adjust intensities for each sound type by tapping the filters icon next to the play/pause button.

If you’re after alternatives to playlists featuring colored noise or binaural sounds, Dolax is a very well-designed iOS app. Even if it weren’t, a dedicated app is way likelier to succeed in that than a music streaming service.

Dolax is available on TestFlight, and is free for the duration of the testing. I also suggest you consider other apps to use your electronics in healthier ways, either at work or at home. You can check tools like eye protectors, offline journaling, or even app blockers to keep you away from social media.