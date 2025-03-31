What Apple’s First In-House Modem Can and Can’t Do Yet

Apple’s first in-house cellular modem, the Apple C1, marks a major milestone for the company. Just as Apple transitioned from Intel to its own Mac processors, it is now breaking free from Qualcomm for cellular connectivity.

However, the C1’s debut has been surprisingly quiet, with its release buried in the details of the iPhone 16e, and for good reason. While it’s good enough for Apple’s budget-friendly device, it falls short of flagship expectations. Here’s what the Apple C1 modem does well, where it lags behind, and what this means for Apple’s future in modem development.

Performance

To test the Apple C1 modem, testers compared it against Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X71M in the iPhone 16. The results? Apple still has work to do.

Download Speeds: The Qualcomm modem consistently outperforms the C1, often delivering twice the speed. In locations with strong signal strength, the C1 hit decent speeds but still trailed Qualcomm. Weak Signal Areas: In challenging environments like grocery stores or gyms, the Apple C1 struggled. In one test inside a supermarket, it recorded only 10 Mbps, while the Qualcomm modem managed over 200 Mbps. The difference was stark, and it suggests Apple’s modem has difficulty locking onto the best signal in less-than-ideal conditions. Upload Speeds: The C1 fared better in upload tests, occasionally matching the Qualcomm modem, but still showed inconsistency in tougher locations.

Efficiency and Reliability

A modem’s performance goes beyond just speed, with efficiency and reliability playing crucial roles. In limited call tests, the C1 demonstrated comparable call quality to Qualcomm, although more extensive testing would be required to confirm its long-term reliability. Battery efficiency tests by Chinese YouTuber 极客湾Geekerwan indicate that the C1 consumes about 25% less power than the Snapdragon X71M under optimal conditions.

That said, this advantage diminishes in weaker signal areas. And since the iPhone 16e has a larger battery than the iPhone 16, any real-world battery improvements from the C1 itself may be less noticeable.

Why Apple Isn’t Using the C1 in Flagship iPhones (Yet)

Apple’s ultimate goal is clear: complete independence from Qualcomm. But the C1 isn’t ready to power Apple’s premium iPhones. The Snapdragon X71M in the iPhone 16 isn’t even Qualcomm’s best modem. Apple would need to match the upcoming Snapdragon X80 to stay competitive in flagship models. Right now, the C1 isn’t there.

Apple understands this. That’s why rumors suggest the company will continue using Qualcomm modems for the iPhone 17 series. The C1 is a stepping stone, and Apple is already working on the C2 and C3 versions to close the performance gap. These future modems aim to improve speed, efficiency, and integration with Apple’s ecosystem.

The Road Ahead for Apple’s Modems

Developing a competitive modem is a monumental task. Even Intel failed, leading to Apple acquiring its modem division. The fact that Apple has launched a working 5G modem at all is a major achievement. However, catching up to Qualcomm will take time.

The C1 is a solid start, but it’s not good enough for flagship devices yet. Apple is playing the long game, and if the next iterations can improve download speeds, signal performance in weak areas, and efficiency, Apple could finally sever its dependency on Qualcomm. Until then, high-end iPhone buyers will expect more than “good enough.”

For now, if you’re considering an iPhone 16e, know that its modem is serviceable but not top-tier. If connectivity matters most to you, sticking with a model equipped with Qualcomm’s modem is the better choice. But as Apple refines its technology, the future of its in-house modem project looks promising. Just not flagship-ready yet.