What Comes After iOS 18.4? Expected Features and Release Timeline

Apple just dropped the iOS 18.4 RC, with the stable release expected in April. But you’re probably already looking ahead to iOS 18.5. Normally, this late in the iOS cycle, you’d focus on the iOS 19 preview coming this summer. However, Apple has been slowly rolling out AI features for Apple Intelligence since October. Siri 2.0 was expected in iOS 18.4, but it didn’t arrive, reportedly due to unfinished features. Some say Apple is years behind in AI.

Still, expect those Siri upgrades soon, likely with iOS 18.5. Here’s when to expect it and what’s coming.

What’s Coming in iOS 18.5?

Right now, the main expectations are an AI-powered Siri and possible Apple Intelligence support in China.

Apple introduced the new Siri at last year’s WWDC, and it promised several upgrades, some of which have already arrived through iOS 18 updates:

A redesigned light bar animation and new visual effects (iOS 18.1) More natural language responses with conversational context (iOS 18.1) The ability to type to Siri instead of speaking (iOS 18.1)

However, two major features are still missing: on-screen awareness and in-app actions. These should let you use voice commands to complete tasks without manually opening apps.

Another upcoming upgrade is personal context. Siri will soon understand past interactions, like previous texts, emails, and places you’ve visited. You’ll be able to ask about past conversations or upcoming meetings without digging through your apps.

These improvements rely on App Intents, a framework designed to work with Spotlight and Shortcuts. For example, you could pull directions from a note and send them via Messages, all through Siri.

Finally, Siri will gain on-screen awareness. It’ll be able to recognize what’s on your display and respond appropriately.

iOS 18.5 Release Timing

You can expect Apple to release iOS 18.5 with these new features sometime in May, according to Mark Gurman. However, since iOS 18.4 is set to arrive in early April, there’s a chance the update could be pushed to early June instead. What matters most is that Apple gets it out before WWDC 2025 begins.