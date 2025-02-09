What to Expect From Apple In February 2025? M4 MacBook Air, iOS 18.4, and More

January was pretty slow for Apple’s standards, with a few software releases here and there. However, the tech giant is already cooking up several new and exciting things for us in February. Even though Apple’s major hardware and software announcements are reserved for its upcoming event in March, there are a bunch of things that we might get to see this month. Here’s what to expect from Apple in February 2025.

What to Expect From Apple In February 2025?

1. M4 MacBook Air

Image Credits: Apple

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman was the first to report that the M4 MacBook Air models were already under production late last year. And in a recent social media post, he speculates that the announcement of Apple’s updated entry-level laptops might happen earlier than March or April 2025. Although the reports don’t explicitly mention the timeframe, everything points towards a potential release in February.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the new MacBook Air will be powered by Apple’s existing M4 chipset and will arrive with the same design as last year. It will feature an upgraded 12-megapixel camera and three Thunderbolt 4 ports with support for at least two external displays, even when the lid is open.

2. iPhone SE 4

If we are lucky, Apple might unveil its budget-friendly iPhone SE 4 as early as this week. While previous reports suggested a launch in March or April, recent reports from Mark Gurman suggest otherwise. He predicts that Apple will announce the new model soon in a Newsroom post instead of holding an event.

Expected to be priced below $500, the iPhone SE 4 will feature a 6.1-inch OLED display with an iPhone 14-inspired design and support for Face ID. Additionally, the new device is rumored to include an improved camera system, possibly a single 48MP sensor, Apple’s in-house 5G modem, and the A18 Bionic chip.

3. Powerbeats Pro 2

According to reports from Mark Gurman, Apple could release Powerbeats Pro 2 as early as February 11. With a rumored price tag of $250, the new earbuds are said to bring several upgrades over the original, including improved acoustics, extended battery life, and a redesigned charging case with a USB-C port.

Aside from that, the Powerbeats Pro 2 will feature the same H2 chip found on AirPods Pro 2. This means that the new model will offer improved active noise cancellation than its predecessor. And if the previous reports hold out to be accurate, the new earbuds will also support heart rate monitoring during workouts.

4. Apple Invites App

Image Credits: Apple

A 9to5mac report from earlier last week was the first to reveal that iOS 18.3’s code referenced a new “Invites” app. Even Mark Gurman verified these claims and added it would be an iCloud+-based service.

As it turns out, the reports were correct, and Apple officially unveiled the app in a Newsroom post. If you want to learn more about the app, you should check out our in-depth guide on how to use Apple Invites.

5. iOS 18.4 Beta

Apple is gearing up to launch iOS 18.4 beta sometime in February, with the official release slated to be in early April 2025. Besides the usual bug fixes and security improvements, iOS 18.4 will bring a bunch of improvements to Siri and introduce Apple Intelligence to other regions outside of the United States.

Siri on iPhone is set to become more useful with onscreen awareness and personal context knowledge. Onscreen awareness will allow you to make Siri requests that reference things you’re looking at on your screen. Meanwhile, the latter will let Siri know more about your activities to provide personalized results. Moreover, Siri will also be able to perform actions in third-party apps without needing to open the app.

Apple Intelligence will also get a major boost on iOS 18.4 with support for several new languages. You will no longer need to set the language to English (US) to use the feature. Most notably, this update will bring Apple Intelligence to the EU. Additionally, those who love generating images in Image Playground will benefit from this update. Apple is finally adding the Sketch style, which was still missing in iOS 18.2.

6. New Apple TV+ Content and Apple Arcade Games

Like every month, Apple is also expected to release new Apple TV+ content and Apple Arcade games throughout February 2025. Apple TV+ will be getting a bunch of new movies and TV shows, including Love You to Death (A Muerte), The Gorge, Surface (season 2), and Berlin ER. Meanwhile, Apple Arcade will be getting three exciting games, namely Doodle Jump 2+, My Dear Farm+, and PGA Tour Pro Golf.