What to Expect at WWDC 2025: iOS 19 and Beyond

Apple’s 36th annual Worldwide Developers Conference is set for June, although the exact 2025 dates haven’t been announced yet. You can expect details in March or April. In 2020, WWDC became an online event where you can join sessions and connect with Apple engineers. But before that, it was an in-person event with costly tickets. Apple hasn’t signaled a full return to on-site conferences, but recent years included a special Apple Park event for select developers.

This year will be as exciting as ever. You’ll get a first look at iOS 19, macOS 16, and more, plus possibly a new Mac lineup. Here’s what we know!

WWDC 2025 Expected Announcements

1. iOS 19 and Other Operating Systems

In iOS 19 is expected to expand its Apple Intelligence features. A smarter Siri is coming, powered by large language models (LLMs) to better compete with AI chatbots like ChatGPT. With this upgrade, Siri will engage in natural conversations and assist with problem-solving.

However, this advanced version would likely arrive in a later point release, not the first iOS 19 iteration. You’ll also get a more visionOS-inspired design across apps, including a redesigned Camera app with translucent buttons and menus for better photo previews.

In addition to iOS 19, Apple will also announce the following updates at WWDC 2025:

iPadOS 19 visionOS 3 tvOS 19 watchOS 12

2. Mac Studio

At the summer conference, Apple might introduce a new Mac Studio lineup featuring devices powered by the M4 Max and M4 Ultra chips. Reports suggest that this device may include new Thunderbolt 5 ports and will offer the most advanced technical specifications in Apple’s history.

3. Studio Display

Apple’s Studio Display is getting a major upgrade, designed to take your visual experience to greater heights. With mini-LED technology, you’ll enjoy brighter images, deeper contrast, and a wider color range, ensuring precise detail in your work. ProMotion support will make scrolling smoother and interactions more responsive, giving you better control over your creative tools. Slimmer bezels refine the design, making your workspace feel more immersive. Expected to launch alongside the new Mac Studio, this display will help you achieve top-tier performance and stunning visuals, perfect for professionals who demand the best.

4. macOS 16

macOS 16 details are scarce, but Apple Intelligence is already integrated into iPhones, iPads, and Macs, so further AI enhancements could be on the way. The rumored new version of Siri will likely make its way to Mac as well.