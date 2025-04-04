When Will Apple Launch the M5 iPad Pro? Here’s What the Latest Reports Say

The iPad Pro has been Apple’s flagship tablet for many years, creating a niche amongst creative people and artists alike. Now, Apple might be preparing to introduce the next generation of its iPad Pro line: the M5 iPad Pro. Here is everything you need to know about it.

When Will the M5 iPad Pro Launch?

Apple iPad’s release schedule has always been unpredictable, but if we look at the previous pattern, the company has formed an 18-month cycle with the iPad Pro. The current M4 iPad Pro was released in May 2024, and just a few days back, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that the M5 iPad Pro remains on schedule for a late 2025 release.

Meanwhile, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated the timeline for the iPad late last year, confirming that mass production would start in the second half of 2025.

While there are still some speculations that the launch could extend into early 2026, the 2025 fall release seems more likely.

Here are the past five iPad Pro launch dates:

M4 iPad Pro: 15 May 2024

iPad Pro (6 th gen): 26 October 2022

gen): 26 October 2022 iPad Pro (5 th gen): 30 April 2021

gen): 30 April 2021 iPad Pro (4 th gen): 25 March 2020

gen): 25 March 2020 iPad Pro (3rd gen): 7 November 2018

What Can We Expect From the M5 iPad Pro?

Photo Credit: Apple

The upcoming M5 iPad Pro will house Apple’s latest M5 chip, built on TSMC’s 3-nanometer process. While Apple has opted against the newer 2nm process due to cost concerns, the M5 can still deliver significant efficiency and performance improvements.

On the other hand, there aren’t many design changes. The most notable adjustment is a possible shift in the Apple logo’s orientation to better suit landscape use. Otherwise, the iPad Pro will still have the same OLED display, 12MP rear camera with LiDAR, and 256 GB base storage. Plus, the new C1 modem is not expected until 2026.

The price will most likely be the same as the M4 model—$999 for the 11-inch and $1,299 for the 13-inch version.

Apple appears to be holding back on significant design changes or display enhancements until 2026. So, for all the Apple fans out there looking for a more substantial upgrade, it might be worth waiting for the next models.