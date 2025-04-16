Why iOS 19 Glass-Like Design Will Be Cool But Chaotic

Going by several reports and leaks, the visionOS-inspired glass-like design seems to be a lock for iOS 19. Sporting a more modern, refined, and visually fascinating user interface, the upcoming iOS version will be a massive update. Without a doubt, the revamped user interface will be cool, but it may have to deal with chaos right from the onset.

Here is why iOS 19 will have a chaotic run.

Familiar Issues Borrowed from visionOS

Don’t get me wrong! There is a lot to like about the visionOS. The intuitive UI, rounded edges, and subtle lighting effects don’t take long to immerse you.

However, the OS has faced serious performance issues. A good many mixed reality headset owners have complained about lagging and repeated apps crashing. Worse, developers have also raised concerns about the persistent issues related to simulators, API limitations, and development tools like Reality Composer Pro.

As compared to visionOS, iOS is more efficient backed by years of enhancements. Despite the obvious advantage, implementing the glass design on iOS wouldn’t come without hiccups. I’m afraid many of those lingering visionOS performance issues may sneak into iOS 19, marring the whole experience.

The reason I suspect that the existing instability issues from visionOS may seamlessly transition to iOS 19 is Apple’s failure to address the age-old quirks. Recent iOS releases come bundled with too many unexpected bugs — more often than not.

If the rapid battery drain didn’t kill your iPhone after the update, the sluggishness may prevail sooner rather than later. And, if your iPhone didn’t encounter touch unresponsiveness after the latest software update, the sudden app crash might be just around the corner.

If refining several years old plain design has been a challenge, expecting Apple to launch a brand-new glass design without the pet peeves appears to be a far-fetched affair. While it would be wrong to write off the iPhone maker on this front yet, the dark side of the design transition seems to outweigh the upsides, for now.

What About the Learning Curve for Non-Tech-Savvy Users?

As someone who has tested iOS betas for over a decade, nothing brings me more joy than taking the latest version for a run and digging the new add-ons to find out the hidden gems. So, it would be mouth-watering to give the redesigned OS a spin on my iPhone. But that might not be the same for folks who are less tech-savvy.

After all, iOS 19 is going to ditch the 12-year-old classic design (since iOS 7, 2013) we are all familiar with. The overhauled UI will take some learning curve to master. Only time will tell whether that initial phase will be smooth or stuttering.