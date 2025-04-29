Will iPhones Made in Other Countries Differ From Current Ones?

Whether you like Trump’s policies or not, you can’t deny that his opinions about import tariffs haven’t been consistent. The exact tax for each country varies, as do the exempt products — and for how long they will stay exempt. Apple’s solution, for now, is making products in countries with lower tariffs, to avoid a price hike. But that begs the question: will the iPhone (and other Apple devices) made in other countries differ from the current ones?

Where Are iPhones Manufactured Presently?

Right now, Apple has iPhone plants in at least four countries: China, Taiwan, India, and Brazil. Actually, “Apple” isn’t the right word: the products are built by contractors — hence the “designed by Apple in California” label. Still, that doesn’t change a thing about the tariffs they’re subject to.

The company has other facilities around the world, like one in Vietnam, that make the iPad and AirPods. Recently, Apple has struck a deal with the Indonesian government to invest $1 billion in the country. The terms aren’t public, but insiders claim Apple will build an AirTag factory to lift the iPhone 16 sales ban.

Are iPhones Made in Each Country Different?

Image credit: Apple

Now, for the central question: yes and no. But the reason they may be different has nothing to do with where each iPhone is manufactured. The distinctions lie in where each iPhone is sold.

For instance, iPhones for sale in the US lack physical SIM slots. They support storing multiple eSIMs, but only two can be active at the same time. On the other hand, iPhones for the Chinese market don’t support eSIMs, relying instead on two physical SIM slots.

For the rest of the world, iPhones have one physical SIM slot and support eSIM. The eSIM chip in this model has the same capabilities as the one in the US-bound variant.

Another difference, somewhat related, is network support. An iPhone’s cellular modem can only connect to frequencies available in the countries where that variant is sold. Since these frequencies overlap in many countries, it’s unlikely you’ll be unable to get a signal at all when traveling abroad. However, it’s advised you avoid buying imported iPhones for that reason since you’ll get a worse signal than units sold domestically.

As one last example, iPhones sold in the US have had, for years, a mmWave 5G antenna on its frame. It was located — visibly — on the lower-right side, more or less where the Camera Control button is now. In the rest of the world, this part was flush with the frame. That’s because no other iPhone model featured mmWave antennas.

Will Apple Devices Made in Other Countries Differ From Current Ones?

For the reasons above, we can safely say iPhones will remain just the same as they are right now — that is, until the new iPhone 17 models arrive.

If your iPhone has a mmWave antenna (unless it’s an iPhone 16 model), it’s a US-bound unit. If it’s an iPhone 14 or newer, it will also lack physical SIM slots. Currently made in China, these will mostly be manufactured in India from 2026 onwards.

If your iPhone has two physical SIM card slots, it’s a Chinese model, manufactured (and originally sold only) in China. Many of these are also sold (though whether officially or not varies) in Hong Kong and Macao.

Lastly, if it has a single SIM card slot, it’s the international model, sold everywhere else. There are two variants with different supported frequencies that vary by generation.

The iPhone 16 family, e.g., has a “Canada, Mexico and the Middle East” variant, and a “rest of the world” variant. The iPhone 15 models have one variant sold in Canada and Japan, plus one sold in all other countries. Other than China and the US, that is.

Why Doesn’t Apple Make Its Products in the US?

Image credit: Apple

The short answer for that is: it would cost a hella lot more. As in “three times more at least“.

The long answer is that, actually, the company does that — in part. The most notable example is Apple’s plant in Austin, TX, which assembles Mac Pros. It started operating in 2013 and expanded in 2019.

Also, many components for Apple’s products, from touchscreen glasses to chips, are already made in the US. They’re manufactured by Apple’s contractors and then shipped to facilities in other countries to be assembled into a finished product.

And now comes the tricky part: components for any given Apple product are made by dozens of manufacturers. These manufacturers are located in a dozen or more countries. And, to make these components, they use raw materials shipped from countless other countries.

Because of that, it’s unfeasible for Apple to completely manufacture iPhones — or any product — in the US. Let’s break it down into parts (pun intended).

Suppliers

Firstly, Apple would need to ditch all of its overseas suppliers and make components by itself. Components require patents held by these suppliers, so they would need to pay licensing fees or engineer parts from scratch.

Factories

Even if ditching suppliers was possible, it would require new plants, which take months or years to be built. That’s because the factories to make these components don’t currently exist, in the US, and existing ones can’t be adapted.

Money

Doing the above would require investments of tens (or hundreds) of billions of dollars. Apple is known as one of the companies with the highest proportion of liquid cash (to its market value). Even so, that amounts to about $53 billion, way below what such investments would require.

Materials

Also, the company would need to get the raw materials from somewhere. This “somewhere” necessarily means “other countries”, since many of these materials aren’t available in the US. Many that are either in small amounts can’t sustain industrial usage or are too expensive to extract.

Workforce

Image credit: Apple

In addition to all the above, Apple would still need to train personnel to operate the factories. This requires, at the very least, bringing hundreds of employees in from other countries, to teach the new ones. That’s unlikely, considering the Trump administration isn’t by any measure friendly to foreigners, even those living legally in the US.

Time

Some of Trump’s tariffs are already implemented, while others will also take effect shortly. Building facilities, finding raw materials, training the workforce, and reaching patent licensing agreements, all take time.

Current estimates consider Apple would need at least a decade to move all of its production to the US. And these estimates don’t count the material sourcing or ditching suppliers.

Therefore, an actual, completely all-American iPhone could take 15 to 20 years. It would also require so much money Apple would go bankrupt halfway through.

Pricing

Finally, let’s say Apple accomplished all the above and didn’t go down (say, with the help of a government lease). An iPhone would, then, easily cost more than $3,500. This year’s models are expected to retail for, even considering the tariffs, about $2,000 at most. All that effort and risk, only to deliver a product with the exact same quality, for three times the price.

Against Trump’s Endgame

Forcing the third largest US company to risk its very existence isn’t exactly making America great, don’t you think? Especially because that would also risk the half million US jobs Apple currently supports. All of those resources to make a product US citizens won’t be able to afford.

Image credit: Apple

Back to the question: neither the iPhone nor any Apple product manufactured in other countries will differ from current ones. Apple devices made 100% in the US, however, would be very different: more expensive, for starters, and in smaller quantities. Also, you wouldn’t be able to buy one of them for more than a decade, anyway. Doesn’t seem like a good deal, right?