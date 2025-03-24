Will the Digital Markets Act Make the iPhone Better or Worse for EU Users?

Apple is infamous for its strictly closed ecosystem. One app marketplace, WebKit-only browsers, and limited payment options all work together to keep you inside its walled garden. Own an iPhone? Chances are, you’ll pick a Mac over a Windows PC simply because it just works better with iOS.

As you can imagine, Apple isn’t the only major offender (I’m looking at you Meta, Microsoft, and Alphabet). And that’s exactly why the European Commission is stepping in. Here’s everything you need to know about the new decisions under the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and how they impact the iPhone—and Apple devices in general.

What Is the Digital Markets Act and How Does It Affect Apple?

Image Credits: Apple

On March 19, 2025, the European Commission adopted two interoperability obligations under the Digital Markets Act (DMA):

Interoperability with Third-Party Connected Devices: Apple is now required to open up iOS to better support third-party accessories like smartwatches and fitness trackers. At a basic level, outside developers should now have access to the software hooks and hardware-level functions needed for their devices to fully work with an iPhone.

Apple is now required to open up iOS to better support third-party accessories like smartwatches and fitness trackers. At a basic level, outside developers should now have access to the software hooks and hardware-level functions needed for their devices to fully work with an iPhone. Interoperability with Third-Party Applications and Services: Apple must also give third-party apps the same level of access its own services get. That includes deeper system integration and access to core features. Ideally, apps like messaging platforms or cloud services should work better on iOS.

Will the DMA Make the iPhone More Open?

Yes—at least for EU users. Apple still owns the ecosystem, but it’s now required to open up specific parts of iOS. They’re already in effect, and they’re shifting how the iPhone works in the region.

1. App Store and Sideloading Requirements

iPhones in the EU can now install apps from a broader range of marketplaces. Users get the option to sideload from third-party sites, while developers are no longer forced to use Apple’s in-app payment system. This breaks Apple’s longstanding control over app distribution and revenue cuts.

2. Browser Engine and Defaults

Chrome and Firefox on iOS were just WebKit reskins, but that changes with the DMA. Web browser engines apart from Safari are now allowed, and users will be asked to pick a default browser during setup.

3. Alternative Payment Systems

Apps can now offer different checkout options like Stripe or PayPal. This gives users more flexibility at checkout and lets developers avoid Apple’s commission, which often ranges from 15% to 30%.

4. Data Portability and Access

Transferring data from Apple services to other platforms has always been clunky. Now, Apple has to improve how data can be exported and transferred between services. It’s easier to switch ecosystems or back up important files outside iCloud.

5. Interoperability

Apps like iMessage will finally have to play nicer with rivals. We might even see encrypted chats working between iMessage and Signal. While it won’t happen overnight, the work toward cross-platform compatibility is now required under the law.

6. Anti-Self-Preferencing

The App Store can’t keep ranking Apple apps above competitors. Users should start seeing more neutral app search results and fewer default Apple service prompts.

How Is Apple Working Around the DMA Regulations?

Of course, Apple isn’t going to take this lying down. A lot of uses are complaining that Apple is being technically compliant but deliberately unfriendly. They’re comparing Apple’s DMA implementation to a maze. You have to navigate obscure menus, agree to warnings, and opt into convoluted new settings just to enable third-party app stores. Some developers argue this creates friction on purpose so that average users are discouraged from leaving the App Store.

Should EU iPhone Users Be Excited or Worried?

You’re getting more freedom—but also more responsibility. With Apple now required to allow third-party app stores and sideloading in the EU, users gain flexibility and more choices. You can install apps outside the App Store, use alternative payment systems, and developers aren’t locked into Apple’s 30% commission.

But it’s not all upside.

More openness means more vectors for risk. Without App Store reviews, malicious apps could also slip through the cracks. Alternative marketplaces may offer fewer protections, and users will need to be more cautious about what they install and where it comes from. Security, privacy, and support—all things Apple tightly controlled—may now vary depending on where you get your apps.

My takeaway is that EU users have to be more careful. As Spiderman says, “With great power, comes great responsibility.” If you know what you’re doing, these changes can open up exciting new possibilities. But for the average iPhone user, the safety net just got a bit thinner.