WWDC Flashback: A Look Back at Apple’s Biggest Announcements Since 2022

From surprise hardware debuts like M2 MacBooks at WWDC 2022 to game-changing innovations like Apple Intelligence at WWDC 2024, Apple has made some big and bold announcements in the past few years. With WWDC 2025 just around the corner, let’s take a quick trip down memory lane and look back at Apple’s biggest announcements since 2022.

WWDC 2022

1. M2 Processor

One of the most exciting announcements at WWDC 2022 was the debut of Apple’s second-generation computing processor. The M2 processor offered 35% more GPU performance and an 18% overall performance upgrade over the previous M1 processor. At the same event, Apple unveiled the redesigned MacBook Air, the first machine to feature Apple’s powerful new M2 chip in a sleek and modern design. Alongside it, we also saw the 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 chip, up to 24GB of unified memory, and a 2TB SSD for pros on the go.

2. Continuity Camera

Apple took ecosystem integration to a whole new level with Continuity Camera. It’s a clever feature that allows you to turn your iPhone into a webcam for your Mac. Clamping your iPhone to the top of your laptop might look a bit odd, but the seamless wireless connection and improved video quality make it well worth it for important calls.

3. Stage Manager

It was WWDC 2022 when Apple gave us Stage Manager, a multitasking tool that quietly became a staple on today’s devices. On compatible iPads and Macs, Stage Manager allows us to organize the apps and windows while staying focused on what’s on the screen. Your main app takes front and center stage, while others neatly line up on the side, ready when you are.

4. Revamped iPhone Lock Screen

After years of leaving it untouched, Apple finally gave us a revamped, fully customizable Lock Screen at WWDC 2022. With iOS 16, the Lock Screen became genuinely useful and truly personal. For the first time, you could edit the wallpaper, add lock screen widgets, change date & time fonts, and play with depth effects for a layered and dynamic lock screen experience.

5. Passkeys

Apple also gave us the first glimpse of the password-free future by introducing Passkeys—a new, secure way to log in using Face ID or Touch ID. Instead of remembering several different passwords for multiple websites, Apple automatically generates a passkey for your Apple ID. This offers a simple and secure way to log in to iCloud, apps, and websites.

WWDC 2023

1. Apple Vision Pro

Remember the buzz when Apple gave us the first mixed-reality headset? Apple’s AR/VR headset stunned everyone with a full-scale immersive 3D interface, dual micro-LED displays, and magical eye tracking. It allows you to control everything with your eyes, hands, and voice. While it had lackluster sales and failed to gain mass-market traction, Vision Pro was a major product announcement. Since its debut, we’ve seen several headsets taking inspiration from the Vision Pro, but none could beat its ambitious design, interface, and seamless integration.

2. First-ever 15-inch MacBook Air

At WWDC 2023, Apple refreshed its MacBook Air lineup with a new size option. The tech titan unveiled its first-ever 15-inch MacBook Air, powered by the custom-made M2 chip. The upgraded Air featured a bright and bigger 15.3″ display, MagSafe charging, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a six-speaker system, and 18 hours of battery life, packed into the world’s thinnest 15-inch laptop. At the same event, Apple announced that the M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips would upgrade the Mac Studio lineup.

3. A Feature-packed iOS 17

Previewed in June 2023, iOS 17 quickly became one of the biggest hits in iPhone history. It made a grand entry with a boatload of exciting features like Contact Posters, iMessage Check-in, Live Voicemail, and Live Stickers. I loved NameDrop for sharing contact information with a tap, and StandBy mode for turning my iPhone into a smart display while it’s charging. Also, Apple dropped “Hey” from “Hey Siri” for a simplified and faster voice command experience.

4. FaceTime Reactions on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

As we look back at WWDC announcements, one fun addition was Apple’s gesture-based reactions that you can use during video calls. It made FaceTime (and other video conferencing apps) a lot more engaging. With a simple hand gesture, you can light up your screen with unique 3D effects and AR animations, like hearts, fireworks, balloons, or confetti. We had already seen reactions in Messages, but gesture-based reactions added a cool twist to it.

5. A New Journal App

One of the most surprising announcements at WWDC 2023 was Apple’s Journal app. Powered by on-device machine learning, this new multimedia journaling app introduced a thoughtful new way to reflect on your day. The app not only helps you remember but also creates personalized suggestions inspired by details from your day, people, places, workouts, activities, photos, and even music. The smart prompts nudge you past writer’s block, while daily reminders help you build a consistent journaling habit.

WWDC 2024

1. Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence was the undisputed attraction of the WWDC 2024 keynote event. After months of speculation, the giant entered the AI space with a new suite of features designed to work across iPhone, iPad, and Mac. At the heart was the smarter and more capable Siri with ChatGPT integration to handle complex queries. Other highlights were AI-powered writing tools, Image Playground, and Genmoji. WWDC 2024 marked a bold step into personal and private intelligence — Apple style.

2. Call Recording to iPhones

Amid all the AI galore at WWDC 2024, one feature that literally grabbed everyone’s attention was the arrival of native call recording on iPhones. With iOS 18, you can record calls directly from the Phone app, without any paid apps or other workarounds. Even better, Apple added a transcribe feature for recorded calls, which saves the transcript in the Notes app.

3. Calculator App for iPad

After 14 long years, Apple finally launched a dedicated Calculator app for iPads as a part of iPadOS 18, and it was worth the wait. It shares the same DNA as the iPhone app, with some brand-new features like calculation history, Scientific mode, and the standout Math Notes, which lets you write equations and see them solved instantly.

4. iPhone Mirroring

If you’ve heavily invested in the Apple ecosystem, you must know that the iPhone Mirroring feature was a game-changer at WWDC 2024. It allowed you to control an iPhone from your Mac’s display, drag and drop files, and do a lot more. Beyond seamless connectivity, it offers a serious productivity boost. Honestly, it has been one of my favorite macOS Sequoia features, and a time saver in everyday workflows.

5. Apple’s New Passwords App

Apple introduced a new Passwords app that allows you to manage passwords, passkeys, verification codes, and Wi-Fi credentials all in one place. You can generate and save strong passwords, customize them, and even share credentials with others, right from the app.

This year, Apple’s WWDC kicks off on June 9, and the excitement is real. The giant will reveal iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, and more. With all the buzz and sky-high expectations, we can’t wait to see what Apple has in store.