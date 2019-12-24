How to Send a Last Minute Gift Through the iOS App Store

Forgotten to buy a cousin a gift? An unexpected guest coming to Christmas dinner? Don’t panic – you can send last-minute gifts through the iOS App Store.

Send Gifts Through the App Store

The easiest way to send a gift via the App Store is by scrolling all the way to the bottom. There you will see the relevant option, as highlighted in the picture above. Doing that opens a menu through which you can choose how much you wish to send, and when you want it to be received.

These options are also available in the account section of the App Store. Click on the picture on the top right-hand corner to open it up.