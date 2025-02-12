Should I Install watchOS 11.3.1? Here’s What’s Changed

You may be asking yourself whether or not you should update to watchOS 11.3. Given what we know about tech, it's an obvious yes. Here's why.

Apple just released watchOS 11.3.1—a small but important update for your Apple Watch. If you have a Series 6, Ultra model, SE 2, or any later model, you should seriously consider installing this update. Here’s everything you need to know.

What’s New in watchOS 11.3.1

According to Apple, watchOS 11.3.1 includes important security fixes, and you should install it as soon as possible. For details on the security content of Apple software updates, check the Release Notes and Security Releases section.

However, Apple hasn’t published the CVE entries for this update yet, but you can expect them to be available soon.

Before installing the update, ensure the Apple Watch has at least 50% battery and place the watch on a charger.