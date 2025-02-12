Should I Update To iOS 18.3.1? Big Yes—Here’s Why

Just two weeks after the release of iOS 18.3, Apple has rolled out another iPhone update. If you’re unsure whether to update to iOS 18.3.1, let me assure you – it’s definitely worth it. But don’t just take my word for it. Here’s why you should update ASAP.

iOS 18.3.1 Fixes USB Restricted Mode Vulnerability

iOS 18.3.1 is a smaller update that doesn’t bring any new features. It largely focuses on bug fixes and security clampdowns.

It’s important to install the new software as soon as possible because it patches a critical security flaw that Apple reported could have been actively exploited in an “extremely sophisticated attack.”

According to Apple Release Notes, iOS 18.3.1 addresses an Accessibility vulnerability where a third party could disable USB Restricted Mode on a locked device.

In 2018, the Cupertino tech giant introduced USB Restricted Mode with iOS 11.4.1, which was designed to block all communication with a connected USB accessory. Users would have to unlock their devices to connect an accessory, which wouldn’t work if the device hadn’t been unlocked in the past hour.

Apple states that the security flaw could enable a physical attack on a locked device, potentially disabling USB Restricted Mode. This vulnerability allowed attackers to access an iPhone, even when if it were locked. The giant fixes this issue with the iOS 18.3.1 update.

To sum up, if you’ve got an iOS 18-compatible device, you should update to iOS 18.3.1 to make sure you’re protected from such vulnerabilities. If you’ve got an iPad, the same rule applies to iPadOS 18.3.1 update.

iOS 18.3.1 Compatible Devices

Like the other versions of iOS 18, the newly launched iOS 18.3.1 is compatible with iPhone XS and newer models. You can check out the complete list below:

iPhone XR, XS, XS Max

iPhone SE (2nd & 3rd gen)

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12, 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13, 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14, 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15, 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16, 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max

It’s important to note that, unlike the iOS 18.3 update, which was aimed at Apple Intelligence-compatible devices, the new update is for all iOS 18-supported devices.

How To Download iOS 18.3.1

It’s super easy and quick to download the latest update. Here’s what you need to do:

On your iPhone, go to Settings > General. Tap Software Update. Hit the Download and Install button.



Since it’s a relatively small update, it won’t take much time and your phone will be up in a few minutes.