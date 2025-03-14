Should I Update to iOS 18.3.2? Yes, and Here’s Why

Apple just rolled out iOS 18.3.2 when we least expected it, and the general consensus is that you should install the update right away. Even though it’s a relatively small update, it patches several major bugs and security vulnerabilities. However, if you don’t want to take the public’s word for it, here are all the reasons why you should update your iPhone to iOS 18.3.2.

1. Patches a Major Vulnerability in WebKit

iOS 18.3.2 patches a serious WebKit vulnerability that previously enabled malicious web content to break out of the Web Content Sandbox. The software update addresses the vulnerability with improved checks to prevent unauthorized actions. This results in a more secure web browsing experience in Safari.

2. Fixes Playback Issues in Video Streaming Apps

The previous version of iOS 18 had a bug that prevented a bunch of video streaming apps like Apple TV+ and HBO Max from playing content. As mentioned in the update’s description, iOS 18.3.2 includes a patch to fix the issue. Even though we still don’t know what caused this, it’s a relief that Apple addressed it.

3. Apple Intelligence is Now Enabled by Default

Unlike earlier versions of iOS 18 that required users to turn on Apple Intelligence manually, it’s turned on automatically with iOS 18.3.2. While this can be useful, if you have previously disabled Apple Intelligence, the new iOS update will re-enable it for you, and you’ll need to go back to the Settings app to turn it off.

4. Improvements for the Camera and Home App

iOS 18.3.2 also offers a handful of app-related improvements for the Camera and Home app. The update improves the reliability of autofocus when using Camera Control and makes the UI more suitable for one-handed use. Apart from that, it enhances the Home app’s performance for users with multiple connected devices and improves Matter support, which should result in better compatibility with third-party devices.

Last but not least, iOS 18.3.2 improves the App Intent framework. This change should result in more immersive and personalized app interactions based on user preferences without compromising privacy.